The excitement Timberwolves fans were feeling Monday night at Target Center gave way to shock in the fourth quarter when the Charlotte Hornets, who had won only nine games all season, rallied to defeat the Wolves 128-125.

Afterward, in his postgame press conference streamed by Bally Sports North, coach Chris Finch didn't mess around when asked about all that went wrong. He called the team's play "an absolutely disgusting performance of defense and immature basketball" and went on to break down all that went wrong on a night when Karl-Anthony Towns scored a team record 62 points.

"There's a lot of ways to be immature," said Finch, who referred to the Wolves' play at one point in his press conference as "disrespecting the game."

Even though the Wolves led at halftime, and Towns had thrilled the crowd with 44 points, Finch said he called out the team in the locker room.

"Why don't we get to who we are and start playing some defense?" he asked them.

