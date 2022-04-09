7:30 p.m. Sunday vs. Chicago · Target Center BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves finish out the regular season with a game that means nothing to them. They are locked into the No. 7 seed and will play host to the Clippers in the play-in game Tuesday night. Coach Chris Finch said the regulars will play "some version" of their minutes. Center Greg Monroe, who the Wolves signed before Thursday's game against San Antonio, figures to see some time. The Wolves are listing center Karl-Anthony Towns as out for "rest." Point guard D'Angelo Russell missed Saturday's practice because of a non-COVID illness and is questionable for Sunday.

Bulls update: Sunday's game also means nothing to the Bulls, who are locked into the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. They have lost four straight and 10 of their past 14 entering Sunday. Over those 14 games, the Bulls have the third-worst defensive rating in the league Former Wolves guard Zach LaVine is averaging 24.4 points per game on 39% three-point shooting.