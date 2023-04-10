The Timberwolves traded five players, four future first-round picks and included another pick swap when they dealt for Rudy Gobert, the center who was going to elevate their defense and alleviate their issues rebounding.

When the Wolves take the floor Tuesday night for the first time this postseason for a play-in game against the Lakers, the player they traded so much for won't be with them.

The Wolves suspended center Rudy Gobert for Tuesday's play-in game against the Lakers after Gobert attempted to punch teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout in Sunday's win over the Pelicans, sources confirmed Monday.

Gobert will be suspended for just the play-in game against the Lakers and will be eligible to play should the Wolves have a second play-in game in Minnesota on Friday or when they begin a playoff series.

The Wolves sent Gobert home following the altercation and Gobert issued a note of apology to the team's group chat, according to point guard Mike Conley. He also issued an apology to the team and Anderson via Twitter.

Team President Tim Connelly issued a statement after the game saying Gobert's actions were "unacceptable" and Connelly made the decision to further discipline Gobert.

Gobert was questionable to play in Sunday's game because of back spasms, but he was able to play.

The Wolves will be down their top two defensive players against the Lakers with Jaden McDaniels also out after breaking his right hand in Sunday's game. McDaniels punched the wall of a tunnel near the Wolves bench and did not return, with a source confirming McDaniels broke his hand.

The Wolves were able to come back against the Pelicans on Sunday and grab the No. 8 seed thanks to a strong defensive effort from Anthony Edwards in the second half. Edwards will likely take on more top defensive responsibilities with McDaniels out.

If the Wolves beat the Lakers on Tuesday, they will face Memphis in the first round as the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. If they lose, they will play the winner of the other play-in game between Oklahoma City and New Orleans, which will be Wednesday.