The Timberwolves brought in a former NBA veteran to their G-League squad in Iowa.

The franchise acquired the rights to guard Lance Stephenson, who last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season. Stephenson played 10 seasons in the league and spent the first part of his career with the Pacers.

After four years in Indiana, Stephenson knocked around the league and was on seven different teams the rest of his career, including the Wolves for six games in 2017. He also played one season in China. His most recent playing experience came last spring in Puerto Rico.

The plan is for Stephenson to suit up this weekend with the Iowa Wolves.

The 6-5 former Cincinnati Bearcat played in 554 NBA games, started 200, and averaged 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.