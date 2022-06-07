Tim Beckham drove in five runs with a double and a grand slam, propelling the St. Paul Saints past Rochester 10-6 at CHS Field on Tuesday night.

The Saints (25-29) broke open a 4-4 tie with the Red Wings (35-20), with the best record in the International League going into the game, by scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth on Beckham's third home run of the season.

Spencer Steer, who homered three times on Sunday, led off the third inning with a solo blast to left, his seventh homer in 14 games with the Saints.

This is the first time the Saints have played the Red Wings, which served as the Twins' top affiliate from 2003 until 2020 before the Saints claimed that role. The teams did not play in 2021. Rochester is now the top farm team for the Washington Nationals.