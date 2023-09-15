LONDON — TikTok hit with $368 million fine for failing to protect children's privacy under Europe's strict data privacy rules.
Most Read
-
Fumbling Vikings lose to Eagles as injuries, turnovers take toll
-
Souhan: Fumbles hurt, but a bigger problem could sink Vikings' season
-
For this year's fall-color viewing, go to southern Minnesota instead of north
-
The 5 best cheeseburgers we ate in the Twin Cities area this week
-
Police suspect man likely suffocated or strangled brother, 7, in family's Eden Prairie home