DETROIT — Yohan Ramírez had two consecutive errors in the ninth inning, paving the way for the Detroit Tigers to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Sunday for their second straight comeback win over the NL West leaders.

Wenceel Pérez had a sacrifice bunt to advance runners in the final at-bat and Ramírez made a wide throw to third, allowing Justyn-Henry Malloy to score the second run of the inning for the victory. The right-hander failed to field Ryan Vilade's sacrifice bunt in the previous at-bat, advancing Malloy to second.

Zach McKinstry hit a leadoff triple in the ninth and scored on Malloy's single after manager A.J. Hinch made him a pinch-hitter.

''Hung an 0-2 breaking ball to McKinstry for a triple, and that sort of opened the flood gates,'' Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Ramírez (0-5) gave up three hits and two runs in an inning a day after he gave up Gio Urshela's two-run homer in the 10th inning of an 11-9 loss in which the Dodgers gave up seven runs in the last two innings.

Alex Faedo (4-1) picked up the win after getting the last out in the top of the ninth.

Los Angeles is 48-2 when leading after eight innings, losing both games in that situation in Detroit.

''Certainly a frustrating way to finish off the first half,'' Roberts said.

The Dodgers are limping into the All-Star break, losing six of seven games with a banged-up pitching staff.

''I guess the break came at a good time,'' All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman said.

Detroit, meanwhile, has won three straight series. The Tigers took three of four earlier in the week against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians after sweeping Cincinnati.

''You've got to put together good stretches to feel good about yourself and move yourself into better situations,'' Hinch said. ''We still have a long ways to go to be where we want to be.''

Shohei Ohtani had two hits, the Dodgers scored three runs in the first inning and it looked that might be enough for the win before the late collapse.

Los Angeles right-hander Brent Honeywell Jr. started the game after being claimed from Pittsburgh, which designated the right-hander for assignment on Friday, and he gave up only one hit over three innings.

''Desperate times, absolutely,'' Roberts said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: INF Mookie Betts, out for nearly a month with a broken hand, has begun fielding ground balls to take another step in his comeback. ... LHP Clayton Kershaw moved closer to coming back Saturday in a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City, throwing three scoreless innings. ... RHP Dustin May had esophagus surgery and won't return this season, another setback for him and the team's banged-up pitching staff.

Tigers: The All-Star break is coming at a good time for SS Javier Baez (back) and 1B Mark Canha (wrist) who appear to be OK after leaving Saturday night's game with injuries.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Ohtani, Freeman, Will Smith and Teoscar Hernández will represent the team at the All-Star game on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Betts and Tyler Glasnow, who is among Los Angeles' banged-up starting pitchers, were also selected.

The Dodgers will begin a three-game series with Boston on Friday night at home.

Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal may start for the AL in the All-Star game and Riley Greene is one of four reserve outfielders.

Detroit resumes the season Friday night at Toronto.

