Minnesota Twins (30-21, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (19-30, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 3.25 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.09 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -123, Tigers +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, leading the series 2-1.

Detroit has a 19-30 record overall and a 12-15 record at home. The Tigers have a 9-23 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Minnesota is 30-21 overall and 13-10 in road games. The Twins have an 11-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Twins lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 RBI for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 8-for-23 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton is second on the Twins with 17 extra base hits (six doubles and 11 home runs). Trevor Larnach is 8-for-25 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by four runs

Twins: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Grossman: 10-Day IL (neck), Elvin Rodriguez: day-to-day (lower body), Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (pectoral), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.