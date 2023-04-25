Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Detroit Tigers (8-13, third in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (15-8, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-3, 7.85 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (3-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -176, Tigers +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers face the Milwaukee Brewers with a 1-0 series lead.

Milwaukee has a 6-4 record at home and a 15-8 record overall. The Brewers have an 8-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Detroit has an 8-13 record overall and a 4-9 record in road games. The Tigers have a 1-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has four home runs, 15 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .262 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 12-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Nick Maton has two doubles and four home runs for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 12-for-36 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.35 ERA, even run differential

Tigers: 6-4, .225 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.