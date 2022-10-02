Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Twins (77-81, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (63-93, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (0-0); Tigers: Joey Wentz (2-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -110, Twins -110

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Detroit has a 33-46 record at home and a 63-93 record overall. The Tigers have a 35-67 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Minnesota is 77-81 overall and 31-46 in road games. The Twins have gone 51-13 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday's game is the 19th time these teams match up this season. The Twins have an 11-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 27 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 12-for-31 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez ranks 10th on the Twins with a .315 batting average, and has 30 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 48 walks and 49 RBI. Gio Urshela is 16-for-36 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, .252 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Twins: 4-6, .258 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Sandy Leon: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.