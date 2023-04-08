AUGUSTA, GA. – On Saturday morning, Tiger Woods tied the Masters record for the most consecutive cuts made. On Saturday afternoon, he might have regretted it.

Woods' streak was in doubt as he bogeyed the 17th and 18th holes Saturday morning, in the weather-delayed conclusion to his second round. The holes, always tricky, were particularly hard Saturday, both playing uphill in heavy winds as the ball was flying shorter distances because of the rain and soft conditions.

Because other players near the cut line also struggled, Woods wound up making the cut.

His reward: Playing in heavier rains as the third round began. Woods would start on the 10th tee, make a bogey on the 10th, and make a bogey at No. 14, and double bogeys at Nos. 15 and 16 before play was suspended for the rest of the day.

Limping on his reconstructed right knee, Woods may have to play 29 holes on Sunday to finish The Masters.

"I've always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event,'' he said. "Obviously I've missed a couple with some injuries, but I've always wanted to play here. I've loved it.''

Speaking after the conclusion of his second round, and before he knew he would make the cut, Woods said: "I hope I get a chance to play this weekend. I'm sorry. I got a chance to play on the weekend. I wish I get a chance to play two more rounds.''

He'll resume play at 7:30 a.m. Central along with the rest of the field.

Woods, Fred Couples and Gary Player are the only players ever to make 23 consecutive Masters cuts. Couples made the cut again this week at 63, making him the oldest ever to make the cut at the Masters. He's tied for 49th at plus-4. Woods' implosion left him at plus-9 and in 54th place.

Jack Nicklaus holds the record for most Masters cuts made, with 37. Couples moved into second place with 31. Player is third with 30.

Woods played alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele. Asked if it's still a thrill to play with Woods, Hovland said, "Yeah, it's really cool. Obviously, I watched him, growing up, for hours upon hours, watching highlights.

"It's a little surreal to be playing with him.''

Woods made the cut in part because he made a birdie at the par-5 15th, hitting his second shot off of the flagstick. It spun back, leaving him a long putt that he lagged close. He made his short birdie putt.

"The magic is still in there, even though he's a little banged up,'' Hovland said. "It's pretty fun to watch.''

"Fun'' was not the correct descriptor for what Woods experienced the rest of the day.

This is the fifth consecutive Masters to be delayed because of weather. Temperatures hovered around 50 for most of Saturday, with heavy winds and rains meaning that most players were wearing layers of clothes beneath their rain gear.