10 a.m. Thursday

Who? Weekly Live, Oct. 15 at Parkway in Mpls. $35.50-$120.50. theparkwaytheater.com.

8 a.m. Friday

Dylan Hicks & Small Screens, Sept. 8 at Parkway. $20-$25. ... Jimmy Webb, Sept. 29 at Parkway. $49-$69. ... Ryan Sickler, Nov. 9 at Parkway. $29.-$59.

10 a.m. Friday

Lori Dokken, Aug. 2 at Dakota in Mpls. $35-$40. dakotacooks.com. ... Joe Gatto, Aug. 30 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. canterburypark.com. ... Patty Griffin, Sept. 12-13 at Dakota. $75-$85. ... Ivan Cornejo, Sept. 15 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Dave Holland New Quartet, Sept. 16 at Dakota. $40-$45. ... Maddie & Tae, Oct. 3 at Varsity in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Abhi the Nomad, Oct. 6 at Fine Line in Mpls. $20-$40. axs.com. ... Willie Watson, Oct. 6 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... Ginger Billy, Oct. 11 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. axs.com. ... Jim Henson's "Labyrinth:" In Concert," Oct. 16 at Fitzgerald. ... The Psychedelic Furs & The Jesus and Mary Chain, Oct. 17 at Palace in St. Paul. $55-$125. axs.com. ... Jamila Woods and Tank & the Bangas, Oct. 19 at First Avenue in Mpls. $30. axs.com. ... Dayglow, Oct. 25 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Cimafunk, Oct. 27 at Dakota. $60-$70. ...Charles Lloyd Quartet, Oct. 27 at Dakota. $40-$75. ... Yoke Lore, Nov. 4 at First Avenue. $30-$35. ... Dasha, Nov. 5 at Fine Line. $25-$40. ... Russell Peters, Nov. 29 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Dec. 20-22 at Orpheum. $34-$130. hennepinarts.org

11 a.m. Friday

Moon Hooch, Sept. 27 at at Turf in St. Paul. $25. axs.com.