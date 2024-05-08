11 a.m. Wednesday

Madilyn Mei, July 24 at Fine Line in Mpls. $23-$26. axs.com

Gabrielle Zevin, June 28 at Parkway in Mpls. $27-$37. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Donna the Buffalo, Sept. 22 at Parkway. $25-$40. ... Therapy Gecko Live, Nov. 24 at Parkway. $30-$40.

Kaizers Orchestra, Oct. 13 at Fine Line in Mpls. $30-$55.

One World, June 11 at Dakota in Mpls. $20-$30. dakotacooks.com. ... C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, July 15 at Dakota, $25-$35. ... Alexandra Kay, July 30 at Varsity in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Jane Monheit, July 30 at Dakota. $45-$55. ... GZA & the Phunky Nomads, July 31 at Dakota. $45-$60. ... Becky G, Aug. 22 at State Fair Grandstand in Falcon Heights. $44-$88. etix.com. ... The California Honeydrops, Sept. 18 at First Avenue in Mpls. $30-$35. axs.com. ... Crash Test Dummies, Sept. 21 at Dakota. $65-$85. ... Two Another, Sept. 21 at Amsterdam in St. Paul. $20-$25. axs.com. ... Bluey's Big Play the Stage Show, Sept. 28-29 at Orpheum in Mpls. $38.75-$71.75. hennepintheatretrust.org. ... David Cross, Oct. 10 at First Avenue. $46.50-$60. ... Ruby Waters, Oct. 11 at Turf in St. Paul. $22-$25. axs.com. ... Jim Jefferies, Oct. 12 at State in Mpls. $39.75-$89.75. hennepintheatretrust.org. ... Christian McBride & Ursa Major, Oct. 12-13 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... Donovan Woods, Oct. 13 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $26-$31. axs.com. ... Johnny Marr & James, Oct. 18 at Palace in St. Paul. $49.50-$75. axs.com. ... Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners, Oct. 18 at Amsterdam. $22-$27. ... Sofi Tukker, Oct. 18 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Vaultboy, Oct. 19 at 7th St. Entry. $18-$20. ... The Sisters of Mercy, Oct. 22 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Tender, Nov. 9 at Turf. $20. ... Jim Brickman, Dec. 7 at Pantages. $50-$80.

American Scarecrows, Aug. 24 at 7th St. Entry. $15.