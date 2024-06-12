8 a.m. Friday

Bizhiki, July 24 at Parkway in Mpls $25-$45. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Intoxicats, July 26 at Parkway. $20-$25. ... Jay Jurden, Oct. 2 at Parkway. $20-$25. ... Lady Lamb, Oct. 8 at Parkway. $25-$30.

9 a.m. Friday

Dean Lewis, April 23 at Palace in St. Paul. $32.50-$75. axs.com. ... Jesse Cook, April 29 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. axs.com.

10 a.m. Friday

The Boat Note Five, July 29 at Dakota in Mpls. $15-$25. dakotacooks.com. ... Charlie Parr, Aug. 3 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... Terrace Martin, Aug. 9-10 at Dakota. $30-$35. ... Joshua Bassett, Aug. 25 at Armory. ... Stanley Clarke Band, Aug. 29-30 at Dakota. $35-$60. ... Muscadine Bloodline, Sept. 7 at First Avenue in Mpls. $30-$35. axs.com. ... "Back to the Future: The Musical," Sept. 10-22 at Orpheum in Mpls. hennepintheatretrust.org. ... Abby Holliday, Sept. 17 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $15-$18. axs.com. ... William Clark Green, Sept. 21 at Turf in St. Paul. $20-$25. axs.com. ... Sam Grisman Project, Sept. 23 at Dakota. $40-$50. ... Ivy Lab, Oct. 1 at Fine Line in Mpls. $20-$35. axs.com. ... Fidlar, Oct. 4 at Varsity. ... Mk.gee, Oct. 5 at Uptown in Mpls. ... ticketmaster.com. John Early, Oct. 7 at Fine Line. $45-$65. ... Cold Case Live, Oct. 13 at Fitzgerald. $35. ... Mod Sun and lovelytheband, Oct. 13 at First Avenue. $27.50. ... Edwin Raphael, Oct. 14 at 7th St. Entry. $20-$25. ... Mdou Moctar, Oct. 14 at First Avenue. $25. ... Wave to Earth, Oct. 16 at Uptown. ... Niko Moon, Oct. 24 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Maz Jobrani, Nov. 15 at Varsity in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Dance with the Dead, Nov. 16 at Turf. $25. ... G-Eazy, Nov. 20 at Fillmore. ... Mason Ramsey, Dec. 6 at 7th St. Entry. $20-$25. ... Travis, Feb. 7 at Varsity. ... Apocalyptica, Feb. 18 at Uptown.

11 a.m. Friday

Leanna Firestone, Nov. 21 at Amsterdam in St. Paul. axs.com.