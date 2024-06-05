9 a.m. Thursday

Carol Ades, Nov. 30 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. axs.com.

10 a.m. Thursday

Tom the Mail Man, Aug. 14 at Turf in St. Paul. axs.com. ... 6arelyhuman, Oct. 10 at Amsterdam in St. Paul. $20. axs.com.

8 a.m. Friday

Heather Shaw, July 21 at Parkway in Mpls. $25-$35. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Tr3von, July 27 at Parkway. $15-$20. ... Elliott Blaufuss, Sept. 30 at Parkway. $25-$30. ... Des Bishop, Jan. 17 at Parkway. $29-$49.

10 a.m. Friday

Belfast Cowboys, June 30 at Dakota in Mpls. $25-$30. dakotacooks.com. ... T. Mychael Rambo, July 1 at Dakota. $20-$30. ... Arturo Sandoval, July 10 at Dakota. $45-$65. ... Amanda Montell's Big Magical Cult Show, July 13 at Cedar in Mpls. $29-$65. axs.com. ... Davina & the Vagabonds, July 14 at Dakota. $40-$45. ... Crown the Empire, Aug. 9 at Varsity in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Tim Minchin, Aug. 21 at State in Mpls. $39.50-$99.50. hennepintheatretrust.org. ... Brett Dennen, Aug. 22 at Fine Line in Mpls. $30-$50. axs.com. ... Theresa Caputo, Aug. 23 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter, Sept. 8 at Dakota. $40-$50. ... The Sheepdogs, Sept. 15 at Fine Line. $22-$37. ... Scream and Soulside, Sept. 20 at Turf. $20-$25. ... Gracie Abrams, Sept. 25 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Sept. 29 at Armory. ... Kaitlin Butts, Oct. 1 at Turf. $20. ... Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band, Oct. 15 at First Avenue in Mpls. $25-$30. axs.com. ... Pokey LaFarge, Oct. 16 at Fine Line. $30-$50. ... John Hiatt, Oct. 16-17 at Dakota. $100-$160. ... Carnifex, Oct. 17 at Varsity. ... Daniel Nunnelee, Oct. 18 at 7th St. Entry. $17-$20. ... Vince Staples, Oct. 28 at Palace in St. Paul. $39.50-$65. axs.com. ... Brad Paisley, Nov. 2 at Armory. ... Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Nov. 2 at Xcel. ticketmaster.com. ... JJ Wilde, Nov. 4 at Turf. $20-$22. ... Bear Hands, Nov. 7 at Fine Line. $30-$45. ... Forest Blakk , Nov. 12 at First Avenue. $25-$28. ... Cyndi Lauper, Dec. 4 at Target Center. livenation.com.

11 a.m. Friday

Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Oct. 30 at First Avenue. $25-$30.