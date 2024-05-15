Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

10 a.m. Wednesday

Chief Keef, July 19 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... MonoNeon, July 27 at Fine Line in Mpls. $30-$50. axs.com. ... Atmosphere & Friends, Aug. 10 at First Avenue in Mpls. $42.50. axs.com. ... Bassem Youssef, Sept. 14 at Pantages in Mpls. $49.50-$79.50. hennepintheatretrust.org.

10 a.m. Thursday

Peter Cat Recording Co., Aug. 30 at First Avenue. $25-$29.50. ... Melissa Carper, Sept. 13 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $20. axs.com. ... Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Oct. 18 at at Parkway in Mpls. $25-$30. theparkwaytheater.com.

8 a.m. Friday

Forgot to Laugh Sideshow & Animation Festival, July 10 at Parkway. $10-$15. ... Simple Gifts with Billy McLaughlin, Sept. 17 at Parkway. $25-$45.

10 a.m. Friday

Peabo Bryson, June 13-14 at Dakota in Mpls. $55-$70. dakotacooks.com. ... Ginger Commodore, June 24 at Dakota. $20-$30. ... Rebirth Brass Band, July 19 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... See You Space Cowboy, Aug. 11 at Fine Line. $20-$35. ... Dominique Fils-Aime, Aug. 13 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... Logan Ledger and Jeremy Pinnell, Aug. 22 at Turf in St. Paul. $20-$25. axs.com. ... Joshua Quimby, Aug. 28 at 7th St. Entry. $10-$15. ... Snow Tha Product, Sept. 7 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... David Kushner, Sept. 18 at Fillmore. ... Here Come the Mummies, Sept. 27 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... Childish Gambino, Oct. 2 at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com. ... Slenderbodies, Oct. 4 at Amsterdam in St. Paul. $25-$30. axs.com. ... Bunt, Oct. 10 at Fine Line. $23-$38. ... The Moss, Oct. 19 at Amsterdam. $24.50-$26. ... Friday Pilots Club, Oct. 23 at 7th St. Entry. $20-$25. ... Steep Canyon Rangers, Oct. 23 at Dakota. $35-$50.

11 a.m. Friday

Nada Surf, Oct. 12 at Fine Line. $27-$30. ... Pretty Lights, Nov. 8-10 at Armory.

Noon Friday

The Elovaters, Oct. 20 at Fine Line. $32-$47.