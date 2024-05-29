Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

8 a.m. Friday

Weird Stuff Only, June 30 at Parkway in Mpls. $15-$20. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Jennifer Knapp, July 25 at Parkway. $25-$50. ... Andy Shauf, Sept. 12-13 at Parkway. $30-$40.

10 a.m. Friday

Grrrl Scout, June 29 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Bilmuri, Aug. 28 at Fine Line in Mpls. $25-$40. axs.com. ... Magdalena Bay, Sept. 13 at First Avenue in Mpls. $25. axs.com. ... Phosphorescent, Sept. 14 at Fine Line. $29.50-$49.50. ... Allen Stone, Sept. 14 at First Avenue. $35-$42. ... Ginger Root, Oct. 8 at First Avenue. $34.50-$38. ... Marianas Trench, Oct. 12 at Fillmore. ... Hania Rani, Oct. 13 at Cedar in Mpls. $30-$35. axs.com. ... W.A.S.P., Nov. 7 at Fillmore. ... Pond, Nov. 23 at First Avenue. $25-$30. ... Sal Vulcano, Jan. 24 at State in Mpls. $39.75-$59.75. hennepintheatretrust.org.

10 a.m. Monday

Brandon Lake, Oct. 13 at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com.