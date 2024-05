10 A.M. FRIDAY

Dakota Combo, May 20 at Dakota in Mpls. $15. dakotacooks.com. ... BZ3 Organ Trio & Brandon Commodore's NRG, May 26 at Dakota. $15-$25. ... Nicole Zuraitis, June 20 at Dakota. $35-$40. ... Church of Cash, June 21 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... Los Lobos, June 24 at the Roc in St. Louis Park. etix.com. ... Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, June 27 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $15. axs.com. ... The Dangerous Summer, July 11 at Turf in St. Paul. $22-$25. axs.com. ... Redd Kross, July 15 at Turf $25-$30. ... Lucky Daye, July 19 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Stephen Kellogg, July 28 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... Steve Earle, Aug. 20-21 at Dakota. $90-$120. ... Colde, Aug. 15 at Fillmore. ... Santigold, Aug. 16 at First Avenue in Mpls. $40. axs.com. ... Stephen Sanchez, Aug. 31 at State Fair Grandstand in Falcon Heights. $34-$68. etix.com. ... Kaleo, Sept. 5 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... The White Buffalo and Shawn James, Sept. 21 at Varsity in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Extreme, Sept. 22 at Mystic Lake. ... Wild Rivers, Sept. 23 at First Avenue. $26. ... Griff, Sept. 27 at First Avenue. $29.50-$35. ... Dane Cook, Sept. 28 at State in Mpls. $45-$230. hennepintheatretrust.org. ... Porter Robinson, Sept. 28 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Mickey Guyton, Oct. 18 at First Avenue. $20-$25. ... Animals as Leaders, Nov. 8 at First Avenue. $30-$35. ... Billie Eilish, Nov. 10-11 at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com. ... Lil Darkie, Nov. 13 at Fillmore. ... Wanda Sykes, Nov. 16 at Orpheum in Mpls. $45-$79.50. hennepintheatretrust.org.