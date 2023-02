Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

IMPACT PLAYER

Bradley Beal, Wizards

The Wolves couldn't stop Beal in the fourth, when he scored 17 of his 35 points.

By the numbers

6-for-25 Wolves shooting in the fourth

18 Wolves turnovers

0 Field goals for Mike Conley in his first home start for the Wolves.