GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Alex Wennberg, Kraken: The center scored twice.

2. Martin Jones, Kraken: The goalie handed the Wild their first shutout of the season.

3. Daniel Sprong, Kraken: The winger assisted on two goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Wild players who skated over 20 minutes of ice time with the team dressing only 11 forwards (Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov).

3 Goals by Seattle on 11 shots and four off 16.

22 Shots by the Wild, a season low.