Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Haydn Fleury, Kraken: The defenseman scored Seattle's first two goals.
2. Philipp Grubauer, Kraken: The goalie stopped 30 shots from the Wild.
3. Brandon Tanev, Kraken: The winger scored the first of two Seattle empty-net goals.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Wild players making their NHL debuts in the same game, the first time that's happened since March 19, 2010, at Columbus (Justin Falk and Casey Wellman).
7 Games without a goal from the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov.
17 Shots by the Kraken in the second period compared to five for the Wild.