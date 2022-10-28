Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender was locked in, posting 27 saves.

2. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The forward scored his first goal of the season, the game-winner, and had an assist.

3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger also turned in a two-point performance.

By the numbers

5 Points banked by the Wild three games into this five-game road trip.

17 Shots for the Wild in the second period, compared to nine for the Senators.

25 Blocked shots by the Wild, a season high.