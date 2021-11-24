Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie made a season-high 40 saves before turning aside all three attempts he faced in the shootout.
2. Yegor Sharangovich, Devils: The center tied the game at 2 with 1 minute, 7 seconds left in the third period.
3. Nico Hischier, Devils: The center had two assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 Points for Ryan Hartman over his last 10 games.
18 First-period saves by Talbot.
32 Minute delay to the start of the game after Wild players arrived late to Prudential Center.