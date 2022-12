Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Wyatt Johnston, Stars: The rookie scored the game-winning goal and had an assist.

2. Tyler Seguin, Stars: The winger tallied two goals.

3. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goalie made 39 stops.

By the numbers

1 Goal by Kirill Kaprizov to reach 20 for the season and extend his point streak at home to 13 games.

2 Power-play goals for the Stars and none by the Wild in two tries.

45 Faceoff wins for Dallas compared to 19 for the Wild.