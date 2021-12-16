Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Tage Thompson, Sabres: The center scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout.

2. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie made 38 saves, including 22 in a row.

3. Mark Pysyk, Sabres: The defenseman tied the score at 2 with his first goal of the season in the third period.

By the numbers

3 Consecutive losses by the Wild, the first time that's happened in the regular season since Dean Evason became coach.

16 Shots by the Wild that missed the net.

21 Saves by Talbot in the first period.