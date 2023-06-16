Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Impact player

Javier Báez, Tigers

The shortstop hit a game-tying triple in the fifth inning, then used his speed to score the go-ahead run with the infield drawn in. He added a single and a run in the fourth inning.

By the numbers

35 Pitches thrown by Sonny Gray in the fourth inning, which included three walks.

12 Number of runs Jorge López has allowed in his past eight relief appearances, spanning 6⅓ innings.

13 Times Donovan Solano has reached base in his past five games with seven hits and six walks.