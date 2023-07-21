Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Impact player

George Kirby, Seattle

He outpitched fellow All-Star righthander Pablo López, giving up four hits and striking out 10 over seven innings — his AL-best 15th quality start of the season.

By the numbers

26 Balls among Kirby's 99 pitches; he didn't walk a batter for the ninth time this season.

36 Pitches López needed to get through the first inning, when he only gave up one run and left the bases loaded.

3 Batters hit by Jorge López in the eighth inning, the first time three Mariners batters have been hit in a single inning.