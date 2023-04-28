Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Impact player

Byron Buxton, Twins: His three-run home run in the fourth inning — soon to be followed consecutively by Carlos Correa's solo shot — is his fifth this season. He's hitting .412 with a double, triple and home run in four games against KC this season.

By the numbers

10 Twins streak of consecutive games with a home run hit, best in the majors currently.

9-1 Twins' record when they get 10 hits in a game.

4-0 Twins' record against Kansas City this season after Thursday's victory and a three-game series sweep to open the season there.

4-1 Twins' record when Buxton and Carlos Correa homer in the same game.