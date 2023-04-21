IMPACT PLAYER: Jarren Duran, Red Sox
The outfielder capped Boston's six-run third with a two-run double off the center field wall, and added a sacrifice fly.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Players in the two starting lineups who entered with batting averages of .200 or lower; all nine collected at least one hit.
35 Runs scored by the Twins on their seven-game New York-Boston road trip, compared with 33 runs given up.
1 Home run by Willi Castro, the third Twin in five seasons to homer and pitch in the same game, joining Willians Astudillo (2021) and Chris Gimenez (2018).