IMPACT PLAYER: Jarren Duran, Red Sox

The outfielder capped Boston's six-run third with a two-run double off the center field wall, and added a sacrifice fly.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 Players in the two starting lineups who entered with batting averages of .200 or lower; all nine collected at least one hit.

35 Runs scored by the Twins on their seven-game New York-Boston road trip, compared with 33 runs given up.

1 Home run by Willi Castro, the third Twin in five seasons to homer and pitch in the same game, joining Willians Astudillo (2021) and Chris Gimenez (2018).