CANTERBURY PARK THURSDAY'S RESULTS

1 6 furlongs. Fillies and Mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $13,500.

1 • Celtics Wildcat (Fuentes) 2.40 2.10 2.10

4 • Keba Lucky Day (DaSilva) 2.20 2.10

2 • Folk Hero (Ceballos) 3.40

Time: 1:13.53. Exacta: 1-4, $2.30. Trifecta: 1-4-2, $4.30. Superfecta: 1-4-2-6, $1.89.

2 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.

5 • Darnquick (Morales) 4.80 3.40 2.60

2 • Tombi (Valenzuela) 5.40 3.20

4 • Libertarian (Da Silva) 4.00

Time: 1:11.55. Scratched: Hightail Cowboy. Exacta: 5-2, $9.20. Trifecta: 5-2-4, $24.35. Superfecta: 5-2-4-7, $23.66. Daily Double: 1-5, $6.60.

3 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $31,700.

1 • Golden Bandit (Fuentes) 3.20 2.40 2.40

4 • Angel's Magic (Lindsay) 3.00 2.80

2 • Keen Kat (Birzer) 4.60

Time: 1:28.01. Exacta: 1-4, $4.40. Trifecta: 1-4-2, $13.20. Superfecta: 1-4-2-7, $10.01. Pick 3: 1-5-1, $8.10. Daily Double: 5-1, $13.80.

4 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,000.

6 • Toodaloo Y'all (Arroyo) 21.40 4.60 3.80

4 • Dust Maker (DaSilva) 2.20 2.20

7 • Winze (Morales) 4.80

Time: 1:42.46. Exacta: 6-4, $21.80. Trifecta: 6-4-7, $112.00. Superfecta: 6-4-7-5, $64.86. Pick 3: 5-1-6, $38.60. Daily Double: 1-6, $31.60.

5 11⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,430.

5 • Delusional Dream (Arroyo) 34.80 9.00 5.60

7 • Ana (Quinonez) 3.60 2.80

3 • Shezonezestreet (Rodriguez) 6.40

Time: 1:43.62. Exacta: 5-7, $77.60. Trifecta: 5-7-3, $426.70. Superfecta: 5-7-3-4, $735.05. Pick 3: 1-6-5, $319.70. Pick 4: 5-1-6-5, $520.85. Pick 5: 1-5-1-6-5, $1,155.85. Daily Double: 6-5, $636.20.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,120.

6 • Stability (Quinonez) 9.00 4.80 2.80

5 • Future Perfect (Carmona) 4.20 2.60

1 • Crocodile Tears (Valenzuela) 2.60

Time: 0:56.93. Exacta: 6-5, $14.00. Trifecta: 6-5-1, $21.10. Superfecta: 6-5-1-3, $40.42. Pick 3: 6-5-6, $796.70. Daily Double: 5-6, $214.00.

7 300 yards. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $14,860.

4 • Sheza Streakin Carte (Valen.) 10.00 3.60 3.00

5 • Relentlessly Sweet (Alvidrez) 2.80 2.40

8 • Peepl R Political (Navarrete Jr.) 4.20

Time: 0:15.95. Exacta: 4-5, $8.60. Trifecta: 4-5-8, $19.35. Superfecta: 4-5-8-1, $17.64. Pick 3: All-6-4, $20.60. Pick 3: 5-All-4, $20.60. Pick 3: 5-6-All, $20.60. Daily Double: 6-4, $34.20.

8 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $17,000.

2 • Shes Hell Bent (Alvidrez) 4.20 2.80 —

6 • Bp April (Fonseca-Soto) 4.00 —

5 • Jjs Moonshine (Estrada) —

Time: 0:16.13. Scratched: Little Sister Run, Stel an Eagle, Coconino. Exacta: 2-6, $12.80. Pick 3: 6-4-1/2/3/4, $47.70. Pick 4: 5-6-4-1/2/3/4, $454.90. Pick 5: 6-5-6-4-1/2/3/4, $1,982.70. Daily Double: 4-2, $21.40.

Total handle: $598,226. Live handle: $98,849.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 4-8 (.500). Totals: 22-72 (.306). Lock of the day: 5-9 (.556).