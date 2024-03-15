See more of the story

THURSDAY

BADMINTON

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 5, Humboldt 2

basketball • BOYS

CLASS 4A

Section 2 • championship

• Minnetonka 78, Shakopee 75, OT

Section 3 • championship

• Eagan 60, Eastview 42

Section 4 • championship

• Cretin-Derham Hall 59, Tartan 45

Section 5 • championship

• Park Center 63, Maple Grove 58

Section 7 • championship

• Coon Rapids 65, Forest Lake 62


CLASS 3A

Section 2 • championship

• Mankato East 67, New Ulm 47

Section 3 • championship

• Mpls. South 62, St. Thomas Acad. 61

Section 4 • championship

• DeLaSalle 81, Columbia Heights 56

Section 5 • championship

• Totino-Grace 98, Fridley 79

Section 6 • championship

• Orono 86, Benilde-St. Margaret's 84, OT

Section 7 • championship

• Chisago Lakes 95, Hermantown 82

Section 8 • championship

• Alexandria 91, St. Cloud Tech 45


CLASS 2A

Section 1 • championship

• Lake City 80, Cannon Falls 56

Section 2 • championship

• Waseca 70, Belle Plaine 66

Section 3 • championship

• Jackson Co. Central 67, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 52


CLASS 1A

Section 1 • championship

• Goodhue 47, Blooming Prairie 44

Section 2 • championship

• Mtn. Lake/Comfrey 57, Lester Prairie 55

Section 3 • championship

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 67, Central Minn. Chr. 47

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Hopkins 84, Maple Grove 78

• Minnetonka 67, St. Michael-Alb. 49

Consolation semifinals

• Lakeville North 56, White Bear Lake 38

• Rosemount 72, Andover 64


CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 73, Stewartville 42

• DeLaSalle 82, Alexandria 69

Consolation semifinals

• Rock Ridge 55, Totino-Grace 39

• St. Peter 75, Mpls. Roosevelt 39


CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation semifinals

• New London-Spicer 54, Perham 41

• Rochester Lourdes 56, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 38


CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 72, Fosston 35

• Goodhue 56, Mayer Lutheran 38

• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 71, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 36

• Underwood 64, SW Minnesota Christian 52