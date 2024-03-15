THURSDAY
BADMINTON
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 5, Humboldt 2
basketball • BOYS
CLASS 4A
Section 2 • championship
• Minnetonka 78, Shakopee 75, OT
Section 3 • championship
• Eagan 60, Eastview 42
Section 4 • championship
• Cretin-Derham Hall 59, Tartan 45
Section 5 • championship
• Park Center 63, Maple Grove 58
Section 7 • championship
• Coon Rapids 65, Forest Lake 62
CLASS 3A
Section 2 • championship
• Mankato East 67, New Ulm 47
Section 3 • championship
• Mpls. South 62, St. Thomas Acad. 61
Section 4 • championship
• DeLaSalle 81, Columbia Heights 56
Section 5 • championship
• Totino-Grace 98, Fridley 79
Section 6 • championship
• Orono 86, Benilde-St. Margaret's 84, OT
Section 7 • championship
• Chisago Lakes 95, Hermantown 82
Section 8 • championship
• Alexandria 91, St. Cloud Tech 45
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • championship
• Lake City 80, Cannon Falls 56
Section 2 • championship
• Waseca 70, Belle Plaine 66
Section 3 • championship
• Jackson Co. Central 67, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 52
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • championship
• Goodhue 47, Blooming Prairie 44
Section 2 • championship
• Mtn. Lake/Comfrey 57, Lester Prairie 55
Section 3 • championship
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 67, Central Minn. Chr. 47
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Hopkins 84, Maple Grove 78
• Minnetonka 67, St. Michael-Alb. 49
Consolation semifinals
• Lakeville North 56, White Bear Lake 38
• Rosemount 72, Andover 64
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 73, Stewartville 42
• DeLaSalle 82, Alexandria 69
Consolation semifinals
• Rock Ridge 55, Totino-Grace 39
• St. Peter 75, Mpls. Roosevelt 39
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation semifinals
• New London-Spicer 54, Perham 41
• Rochester Lourdes 56, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 38
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 72, Fosston 35
• Goodhue 56, Mayer Lutheran 38
• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 71, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 36
• Underwood 64, SW Minnesota Christian 52