THURSDAY

basketball • BOYS

CLASS 2A

Section 2 • first round

• Belle Plaine 71, Le Sueur-Henderson 67

• Glencoe-SL 68, Minn. Valley Luth. 67

• Lake Crystal-WM 73, Maple River 61

• Waseca 74, Janesville-W-P 52

Section 3 • quarterfinals

• Eden Valley-Watkins 72, Paynesville 44

• Jackson Co. Central 94, Pipestone 80

• Morris/C-A 65, Montevideo 63

• Redwood Valley 93, Luverne 66

Section 4 • second round

• Concordia Academy 102, TCA/GR 84

• Nova Classical 83, Mounds Park Acad. 77

• St. Croix Prep 83, Math & Science 72

• St. Paul Humboldt 78, LILA 50

Section 5 • second round

• Blake 91, Hiawatha Coll. 65

• Jordan 83, Brooklyn Center 65

• Rockford 62, Dassel-Cokato 52

Section 6 • first round

• Albany 85, Pine City 48

• Annandale 89, Rush City 34

• Foley 59, St. Cloud Cathedral 55

• Legacy Christian 81, Royalton 57

• Melrose 92, Mora 64

• Osakis 65, Holdingford 53

• Sauk Centre 66, Milaca 38

• Spectrum 74, Kimball 34

Section 8 • first round

• Barnesville 74, Menahga 46

• Dilworth-G-F 62, Warroad 39

• East Grand Forks 88, Crookston 52

• Hawley 92, Roseau 75

• Perham 68, Thief River Falls 50


CLASS 1A

Section 2 • quarterfinals

• Gibbon-F-W 65, Sleepy Eye 62

• Lester Prairie 82, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 74

• Mt. Lake/Comfrey 72, Mankato Loyola 62

• Springfield 98, Alden-Conger 61

Section 3 • quarterfinals

• Central Minn. Chr. 64, MACCRAY 51

• Hills-BC 50, Murray Co. Central 39

• Minneota 61, Dawson-Boyd 57, OT

• Russell-T-R 74, SW Minn. Chr. 62

Section 4 • second round

• Higher Ground 92, United Christian 86

• Liberty Classical 86, Parnassus Prep 72

• New Life Academy 91, Exploration 44

• Trinity 81, Hope Academy 51

Section 5 • first round

• Braham 69, Swanville 63

• Browerville 84, Pine River-Backus 49

• East Central 92, St John's 28

• Nevis 99, Long Prairie-GE 35

• PACT 83, Ogilvie 51

• Upsala 76, Mille Lacs 41

• Verndale 72, Bertha-Hewitt 64

• Walker-H-A 71, Sebeka 55

Section 6 • first round

• Ada-Borup 71, Battle Lake 50

• Belgrade-B-E 77, Benson 61

• Border West 57, Hancock 47

• Brandon-Evansville 50, Ashby 42

• Henning 82, Frazee 53

• Hillcrest Lutheran 70, Rothsay 47

• Park Christian 71, NCE/U-H 65

• West Central 74, Breckenridge 40

Section 7 • first round

• Carlton/Wrenshall 85, South Ridge 55

• Cherry 107, Nashwauk-Keewatin 52

• Cromwell-Wright 69, Cook County 49

• Deer River 75, Littlefork-BF 41

• Fond du Lac Ojibwe 84, Northland 66

• Hill City 77, McGregor 75

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Ely 53

• North Woods 79, Chisholm 57

Section 8 • first round

• Cass Lake-Bena 115, Kelliher-Northome 68

• Fertile-Beltrami 59, Stephen-Argyle 44

• Mahnomen-Waubun 64, Fosston 43

• Red Lake 105, Bagley 66

• Red Lake Co. Cent. 65, Kittson Co. Cent. 51

• Sacred Heart 57, Northern Freeze 56

• Warren-A-O 71, Goodridge/G-G 61

• Win-E-Mac 89, Clearbrook-Gonvick 57

basketball • GIRLS

CLASS 4A

Section 3 • championship

• Rosemount 71, Eastview 48

Section 4 • championship

• White Bear Lake 56, East Ridge 48

Section 5 • championship

• Maple Grove 80, Mounds View 48

Section 6 • championship

• Hopkins 78, Wayzata 62

Section 7 • championship

• Andover 90, Anoka 77


CLASS 3A

Section 2 • championship

• St. Peter 58, Marshall 51

Section 3 • championship

• Mpls. Roosevelt 50, St. Paul Como Park 49

Section 4 • championship

• DeLaSalle 75, Mahtomedi 62

Section 5 • championship

• Totino-Grace 60, Monticello 59

Section 6 • championship

• Benilde-St. Marg. 83, Delano 64

Section 7 • championship

• Rock Ridge 58, Cloquet 41

Section 8 • championship

• Alexandria 73, Fergus Falls 29


CLASS 2A

Section 1 • championship

• Roch. Lourdes 50, Winona Cotter 33

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • championship

• Goodhue 78, Hayfield 49

hockey • BOYS

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

• Chanhassen 7, Rochester Century/John Marshall 0

• Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Centennial 3, 2 OT

• Edina 6, Elk River/Zimmerman 2

• Grand Rapids 2, White Bear Lake 1

CLASS 1A

Consolation semifinals

• Northfield 4, New Ulm 3

• Orono 8, Alexandria 1