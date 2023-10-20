See more of the story

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka 30, Wayzata 18

• Centennial 9, Rosemount 0

• Eden Prairie 29, Woodbury 7

• Farmington 34, Coon Rapids 33, OT

• Forest Lake 36, Roseville 0

• Lakeville North 56, Burnsville 7

• Lakeville South 48, Champlin Park 19

• Maple Grove 27, Minnetonka 13

• Prior Lake 39, Buffalo 6

• Rochester Mayo 42, East Ridge 36

• Shakopee 56, Blaine 52

• Stillwater 58, Park of C.G. 20

• White Bear Lake 28, Osseo 21

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Section 8 • championship

• St. Michael-Albertville 2, Sartell 1

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • championship

• Pine Island/Z-M 2, Tri-City United 0

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 8 • championship

• Alexandria 3, St. Cloud Tech 0

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • championship

• Pine Island/Z-M 4, Stewartville 0

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Eagan def. Eden Prairie, 25-11, 25-21, 25-10

CLASS 2A

Section 2 first round

• Blue Earth Area def. St. Clair, 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 25-21

• Norwood YA def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-9

CLASS 1A

Section 2 first round

• Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop def. Lester Prairie, 25-13, 25-22, 21-25, 25-5

• Springfield def. Mt. Lake/Comfrey, 25-13, 25-16, 25-27, 25-14

MINNESOTA

• Bertha-Hewitt def. Mille Lacs, 25-23, 19-25, 17-15

• Bertha-Hewitt def. Osakis, 26-24, 15-6

• Bertha-Hewitt def. Upsala, 25-18, 25-12

• Breckenridge def. Lake of the Woods, 25-12, 25-19

• Breckenridge def. Park Rapids, 25-22, 25-13

• Detroit Lakes def. Park Rapids, 21-25, 25-10, 15-5

• Detroit Lakes def. Pelican Rapids, 22-25, 25-15, 15-8

• Detroit Lakes def. Win-E-Mac, 25-11, 25-12

• Duluth East def. Duluth Marshall, 25-22, 25-20, 25-10

• Fergus Falls def. Win-E-Mac, 25-13, 25-16

• Hawley def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 26-24, 25-23

• Hawley def. Minnewaska, 25-22, 25-19

• Hawley def. Pequot Lakes, 25-22, 24-26, 16-14

• Hawley def. Sauk Centre, 19-25, 25-23, 15-11

• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 27-25, 25-18

• Holdingford def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-20, 25-22

• Holdingford def. Ogilvie, 23-25, 25-6, 15-13

• Holdingford def. Swanville, 25-21, 26-24

• Holdingford def. Upsala, 25-18, 25-17

• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Roseau, 25-12, 25-19

• Lake of the Woods def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 17-25, 25-22, 15-11

• Lake of the Woods def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-21, 13-25, 15-6

• MACCRAY def. Lakeview, 25-16, 25-9, 25-14

• Milaca def. Ashby, 25-9, 25-20

• Milaca def. Swanville, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11

• Mille Lacs def. Milaca, 25-18, 25-18

• Mille Lacs def. Osakis, 27-25, 25-21

• Mille Lacs def. Swanville, 27-25, 25-14

• Minneota def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 23-25, 25-12, 25-19, 26-28, 15-7

• Minnewaska def. Fergus Falls, 25-23, 25-15

• Minnewaska def. Park Rapids, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10

• Minnewaska def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-19, 25-20

• New York Mills def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 26-24, 25-19

• New York Mills def. Roseau, 25-27, 25-8, 15-10

• Ogilvie def. Ashby, 25-15, 25-15

• Osakis def. Ashby, 25-8, 25-11

• Osakis def. Ogilvie, 25-19, 25-23

• Park Rapids def. Fergus Falls, 31-29, 26-24

• Park Rapids def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-19, 25-17

• Pelican Rapids def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-14, 30-28

• Pelican Rapids def. Lake of the Woods, 21-25, 27-25, 18-16

• Pelican Rapids def. Win-E-Mac, 25-21, 26-24

• Pequot Lakes def. Breckenridge, 25-18, 25-22

• Pequot Lakes def. Detroit Lakes, 25-17, 25-21

• Pequot Lakes def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-19, 25-21

• Roseau def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-9, 25-22

• Sauk Centre def. Breckenridge, 25-22, 25-23

• Sauk Centre def. Lake of the Woods, 25-18, 25-21

• Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 25-19, 25-22

• Sauk Centre def. West Central, 25-16, 17-25, 15-11

• Sebeka def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-5, 25-20

• Sebeka def. New York Mills, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12

• Sebeka def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-16, 25-22

• Swanville def. Ogilvie, 17-25, 25-23, 15-4

• Underwood def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 28-26, 25-16

• Underwood def. New York Mills, 29-27, 25-2

• Underwood def. Roseau, 26-24, 25-17

• Underwood def. Verndale, 25-19, 25-23

• Upsala def. Ashby, 25-12, 25-21

• Upsala def. Milaca, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13

• Verndale def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-13, 25-23

• Verndale def. Sebeka, 25-21, 25-21

• Verndale def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-9, 25-16

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Fergus Falls, 25-12, 19-25, 15-12

• West Central def. Detroit Lakes, 27-25, 25-19

• West Central def. Hawley, 25-19, 26-24

• West Central def. Pelican Rapids, 25-18, 25-23

• West Central def. Win-E-Mac, 25-15, 25-21

• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 23-25, 25-16, 15-12

• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-15, 25-22