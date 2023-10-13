THURSDAY
ADAPTED SOCCER
CI DIVISION
• St. Paul Johnson 6, Stillwater/Mahto. 6
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
At Battle Creek Park
• Blake 31, Mounds Park Academy 47, Minnehaha Academy 75, Breck 95, Providence Academy 115, St. Paul Academy 188. Medalist (5k): Eddie Snider, Mounds Park Academy, 16:28.1.
LAKE
At Gale Woods Farm
• Wayzata 35, Minnetonka 55, Edina 64, Eden Prairie 110, Buffalo 127, Hopkins 152, St. Michael-Albertville 185. Medalist (5k): William Weber, Wayzata, 15:25.0.
PERHAM INVITE
At Arvig Park
• Perham 49, Fergus Falls 97, Moorhead 114, Bemidji 119, Bertha-Hewitt 141, Park Rapids 180, Brainerd 205, Hawley 225, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 244, Staples-Motley 262, Detroit Lakes 332, Lake Park-Audubon 365, Otter Tail Central 374, Pelican Rapids 378, Mountain Iron-Buhl 380, Wadena-Deer Creek 415, Breckenridge 462, Little Falls 478, Frazee 498. Medalist (5k): Bjorn Anderson, Perham, 15:29.4.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
At Battle Creek Park
• Blake 30, St. Paul Academy 50, Breck 85, Minnehaha Academy 89, Providence Academy 100. Medalist (5k): Esme Gulbransen, Breck, 19:24.6.
LAKE
At Gale Woods Farm
• Wayzata 29, Edina 76, Minnetonka 79, St. Michael-Albertville 93, Hopkins 106, Eden Prairie 162, Buffalo 187. Medalist (5k): Evie Malec, Minnetonka, 17:49.4.
PERHAM INVITE
At Arvig Park
• Perham and Brainerd 61, Moorhead 122, Hawley 128, Little Falls 177, Staples-Motley 202, Fergus Falls 206, Breckenridge 207, Bemidji 213, United North Central 218, Wadena-Deer Creek 225, Detroit Lakes 342, Park Rapids 405, Otter Tail Central 406, Pelican Rapids, Nevis 432, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 474. Medalist (5k): Mia Hoffmann, Bemidji, 17:47.1.
FOOTBALL
METRO • NORTH
• Anoka 44, Osseo 10
• Blaine 20, Coon Rapids 13
• Centennial 35, Champlin Park 7
• St. Michael-Alb. 14, Maple Grove 13
MID SOUTHEAST • WEST
• Norwood YA 12, Mayer Lutheran 6
NORTHSTAR • EAST-GOLD
• Bloom. Jefferson 35, Apple Valley 0
NORTHSTAR • EAST-MAROON
• St. Thomas Academy 40, Hastings 7
SKYWAY • COPPER
• Litchfield 38, Glencoe-Silver Lake 8
SKYWAY • RED
• Mpls. South 22, Mpls. Roosevelt 6
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Annandale 21, Foley 6
• DeLaSalle 24, Simley 6
• Lake City 28, Red Wing 7
• Lester Prairie 37, Randolph 6
• Mound Westonka 34, Zimmerman 14
• Rocori 29, Holy Angels 0
MINNESOTA
• BOLD 46, Lakeview 8
• Barnum 39, Ely 8
• Bethlehem Academy 28, Hayfield 6
• Blooming Prairie 39, Winona Cotter 7
• Canby 28, Yellow Medicine East 6
• Cook County 38, United North Central 0
• Dawson-Boyd 21, MACCRAY 3
• Dilworth-G-F 28, East Grand Forks 8
• Fillmore Central 49, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
• Fosston 42, BGMR 16
• Gibbon-F-W 28, Cleveland 0
• Goodridge/G-G 37, Stephen-Argyle 12
• Jackson Co. Central 34, Luverne 0
• Kenyon-Wanamingo 6, Goodhue 0
• Kittson Co. Central 38, Warren-A-O 0
• Moose Lake/WR 28, Rush City 6
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 28, Cherry 6
• NCEUH 47, Win-E-Mac 28
• NRHEG 12, Janesville-W-P 6
• Red Rock Central 30, Nicollet 0
• St Clair/Loyola 14, United So. Central 8
• Stewartville 56, Pine Island 0
• Upsala/Swanville 52, Benson 0
• Winona 32, Austin 0
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Lakeville North 2, Owatonna 1
• New Prague 1, Rochester Mayo 0
Section 2 • semifinals
• Edina 1, Eden Prairie 0
• Minnetonka 3, Waconia 0
Section 3 • semifinals
• Park of C.G. 2, Bloom. Jefferson 1
• Rosemount 4, Apple Valley 0
Section 5 • semifinals
• Champlin Park 5, Park Center 1
• Maple Grove 1, Osseo 0
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Armstrong 1, Bloom. Kennedy 0
• Hopkins 2, Mpls. Southwest 1
• Mpls. Washburn 6, St. Louis Park 0
• Wayzata 8, Rogers 0
Section 7 • semifinals
• Andover 2, Blaine 1
• Centennial 1, Duluth East 0
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• Bemidji 3, Brainerd 0
• Moorhead 1, Buffalo 0
• Sartell 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
• St. Michael-Albertville 2, Elk River 0
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Northfield 3, Byron 2
Section 2 • semifinals
• Mankato East 2, Jordan 1
• Worthington 1, Mound Westonka 0, OT
Section 4 • semifinals
• Mahtomedi 2, Columbia Heights 1
• St. Anthony 4, North St. Paul 0
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 6, Cooper 1
• Blake 3, Minneapolis Edison 0
• DeLaSalle 15, Minneapolis Henry 0
• Mpls. Roosevelt 4, Mpls. South 1
Section 6 • semifinals
• Orono 8, Big Lake 0
Section 7 • semifinals
• Cloquet-E-C 2, Duluth Denfeld 0
• Grand Rapids 4, Hermantown 0
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Faribault 2, Austin 1, OT
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Fairmont 4, St. Peter 2
• Pine Island/Z-M 12, Cannon Falls 0
• SW Minn. Chr. 5, Windom/St. James 1
• Tri-City United 6, Albert Lea 0
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Hiawatha Collegiate 3, Nova Classical 0
• Minnehaha Acad. 4, St.P. Humboldt 1
• St. Agnes 3, Trinity 1
• St. Paul Acad. 2, St. Croix Lutheran 0
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Breck 4, Chesterton Academy 0
• Holy Family 4, Watertown-Mayer 0
• SW Christian 2, Heritage Christian 0
• Providence Acad. 4, United Christian 0
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• Hillcrest Lutheran 1, Crookston 0
• Melrose 1, Minnewaska 0
• Pelican Rapids 2, Fergus Falls 1
• St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Cent. Mn. Chr. 0
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Lakeville North 3, Roch. Century 1
• Lakeville South 2, Farmington 1
Section 2 • semifinals
• Edina 7, Shakopee 1
• Minnetonka 1, Chanhassen 0
Section 3 • semifinals
• Eagan 4, Apple Valley 0
• Rosemount 3, Eastview 2
Section 5 • semifinals
• Maple Grove 2, Champlin Park 1
• Spring Lake Park 1, Mounds View 0
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Hopkins 1, Armstrong/Cooper 0
• Mpls. Southwest 2, Mpls. Washburn 1
• Rogers 2, St. Louis Park 1
• Wayzata 1, Bloomington Kennedy 0
Section 7 • semifinals
• Andover 2, Blaine 0
• Centennial 2, Duluth East 0
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Byron 2, Kasson-Mantorville 0
Section 2 • semifinals
• Mankato East 3, Jordan 0
• Mankato West 3, St. Peter 1
Section 4 • semifinals
• Mahtomedi 7, Chisago Lakes 0
• Totino-Grace 2, St. Anthony 1
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Benilde-St. Marg. 11, Mpls. H/E/N 0
• Blake 3, Orono 0
• Mpls. Roosevelt 3, Mound Westonka 1
• Mpls. South 3, DeLaSalle 2
Section 6 • semifinals
• Delano 1, St. Francis 0, OT
• Zimmerman 2, Big Lake 0
Section 7 • semifinals
• Cloquet/Carlton 1, Hermantown 0
• North Branch 1, Duluth Denfeld 0
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• Alexandria 13, St. Cloud Apollo 0
• Little Falls 2, Rocori 1
• St. Cloud Tech 3, Fergus Falls 0
• Willmar 1, Detroit Lakes 0
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Albert Lea 4, Mankato Loyola 0
• Fairmont 3, Cannon Falls 0
• Stewartville 4, Tri-City United 2
• Pine Island/Z-M 6, Triton/KW/H 0
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Minnehaha Acad. 6, Nova Classical 0
• St. Croix Luth. 5, Hiawatha Collegiate 0
• St. Paul Academy 2, Trinity 0
• Visitation 2, New Life Academy 0
Section 6 • semifinals
• Holy Family 2, Watertown-Mayer 1
• SW Christian 5, United Christian 0
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• Albany 3, St. John's Prep 0
• Crookston 3, Pelican Rapids 2
• East Grand Forks 17, Hillcrest Luth. 0
• St. Cloud Cathedral 9, Walker-H-A 0
SWIMMING • GIRLS
LAKE
• Edina 96, Wayzata 85
• Minnetonka 144, Eden Prairie 42
• St. Michael-Albertville 104, Buffalo 82
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray def. North St. Paul, 24-26, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12
• Tartan def. Mahtomedi, 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 21-25, 15-7
• Two Rivers def. South St. Paul, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-14
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Belle Plaine def. Sibley East, 25-17, 25-16, 25-12
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Big Lake def. Cambridge-Isanti, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 14-25, 15-10
• Chisago Lakes def. Becker, 25-17, 25-18, 27-25
• Princeton def. St. Francis, 17-25, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Osseo def. Spring Lake Park, 25-17, 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10
• Rogers def. Elk River, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18
SKYLINE
• Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22
• New Life Academy def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-5, 25-6, 25-1
• Nova Classical def. Maranatha Christian, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19
• St. Croix Prep def. Trinity, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall def. White Bear Lake, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23
• East Ridge def. Stillwater, 25-12, 25-11, 25-19
• Forest Lake def. Woodbury, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15
• Park of C.G. def. Irondale, 25-11, 25-23, 25-14
TRI-METRO
• Visitation def. St. Anthony, 25-10, 25-16, 17-25, 25-13
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Annandale def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17
• Delano def. Jordan, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17
• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Litchfield, 19-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-8
• Rockford def. New London-Spicer, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14
• SW Christian def. Holy Family, 25-20, 25-15, 25-13
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chesterton Academy def. Avail Academy, 25-9, 25-10, 25-19
• Eastview def. DeLaSalle, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14
• Heritage Christian def. Fridley, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19
• Hutchinson def. Providence Academy, 25-23, 25-20, 27-25
• Lakeville South def. Minnetonka, 25-20, 21-25, 25-8, 25-20
• Mpls. Edison def. Cooper, 25-16, 25-21, 25-14
• Mpls. Washburn def. Richfield, 25-8, 28-26, 25-14
• Northfield def. Winona, 25-16, 25-14, 25-10
• Rochester Century def. Red Wing, 25-21, 25-15, 25-20
• Rush City def. North Branch, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16
• Waconia def. Buffalo, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 16-14
MINNESOTA
• Albany def. Pequot Lakes, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23
• BGMR def. Warroad, 28-26, 21-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-7
• Bagley def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Royalton, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21
• Caledonia def. Dover-Eyota, 25-14, 25-16, 25-8
• Canby def. Ortonville, 25-2, 25-7, 25-9
• Central Minn. Christian def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17
• Cloquet def. Grand Rapids, 29-27, 25-16, 25-22
• Detroit Lakes def. Bemidji, 25-16, 25-23, 25-17
• Floodwood def. Hill City, 25-9, 25-15, 25-10
• Fosston def. Sacred Heart, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 25-9
• Grand Meadow def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-16, 25-13, 25-6
• Hawley def. Perham, 20-25, 25-9, 25-23, 28-26
• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Battle Lake, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17
• Holdingford def. Kimball, 25-14, 18-25, 25-21, 25-16
• International Falls def. Deer River, 25-7, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Waseca, 25-11, 28-26, 19-25, 25-18
• LeRoy-Ostrander def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-11, 25-11, 25-19
• Lewiston-Altura def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-18, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19
• Mabel-Canton def. Houston, 25-8, 25-20, 25-9
• Maple Lake def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23
• Marshall def. Alexandria, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19
• Martin County West def. Blue Earth Area, 22-25, 25-17, 26-24, 22-25, 15-3
• Mesabi East def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16
• Milaca def. Mora, 29-27, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21
• Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 3-2
• Nevis def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-17, 25-11, 25-10
• North Woods def. Silver Bay, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15
• Northern Freeze def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-22, 25-6, 25-20
• Ogilvie def. East Central, 25-21, 25-23, 25-15
• Paynesville def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20
• Pelican Rapids def. Barnesville, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-10
• Pierz def. Little Falls, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21
• Spring Grove def. Lanesboro, 25-13, 25-10, 25-13
• St. Peter def. Fairmont, 25-7, 25-4, 25-15
• SW Minn. Christian def. Worthington, 25-13, 25-14, 25-20
• Swanville def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19
• Thief River Falls def. Roseau, 25-22, 25-20, 25-27, 25-20
• Verndale def. Menahga, 25-19, 25-13, 25-18
• Wadena-Deer Creek def. New York Mills, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Pipestone, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18
• Winona Cotter def. St. Charles, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16