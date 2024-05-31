See more of the story

THURSDAY

Baseball

CLASS 4A

Section 1

• Farmington 5, Lakeville North 3

• Roch. Century 2, Owatonna 0

Section 5

• Irondale 1, Champlin Park 0

• Mounds View 7, Maple Grove 3

• Rogers 7, Osseo 3

• Spring Lake Park 9, PC/CH/Maranatha 1

Section 6

• Edina 9, Armstrong 1

• St. Louis Park 12, Buffalo 2

• Wayzata 2, Hopkins 0

Section 7

• Anoka 3, Blaine 1

• Centennial 3, Coon Rapids 0

• Duluth East 8, Cambridge-Isanti 4

• Forest Lake 12, Andover 2

Section 8

• Moorhead 7, St. Michael-Albertville 4

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Sartell 0

• St. Cloud 5, Elk River 3


CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Byron 3, Kasson-Mantorville 2

• Winona 6, Faribault 1

Section 4

• Hill-Murray 8, St. Anthony 1

• Mahtomedi 11, Mpls. South 1

• North St. Paul 9, St. Paul Harding 1

• St. Paul Johnson 17, St. Paul Como Park 14

Section 5

• Becker 11, Princeton 1

• Big Lake 2, Fridley 1

• Monticello 7, Zimmerman 2

• Totino-Grace 4, St. Francis 2

Section 6

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 6, Orono 5

• Cooper 7, Mpls. Edison 3

• Delano 7, Mound Westonka 5

• DeLaSalle 10, Mpls. Henry 0

Section 7

• Chisago Lakes 6, Cloquet 4

• Duluth Denfeld 9, Hermantown 3

• Grand Rapids 5, Rock Ridge 4

• Hibbing 8, North Branch 4

Section 8

• Rocori 5, Alexandria 0

• Little Falls 9, Willmar 6


CLASS 2A

Section 2

• Belle Plaine 3, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 2

• Le Sueur-Hend. 5, Maple River 3

• Sibley East 11, Blue Earth Area 2

• Waseca 8, Tri-City United 6

Section 3

• Luverne 9, Jackson County Central 0

• Montevideo 6, Paynesville 3

• Windom 3, Fairmont 1

Section 4

• Concordia Academy 4, Mounds Park Academy 3

• Minnehaha Academy 2, St. Croix Prep 1

Section 5

• Breck 4, Holy Family 2

• Norwood Young America 6, Dassel-Cokato 2

• Providence Academy 5, Watertown-Mayer 0

• SW Christian 6, Rockford 5

Section 6

• Albany 3, Staples-Motley 1

• Foley 8, Pierz 2

Section 7

• Duluth Marshall 4, Mora 0

• Esko 9, Proctor 8

Section 8

• East Grand Forks 8, Warroad 1

• Ottertail Central 4, Hawley 2

• Perham 6, Pelican Rapids 5

• Thief River Falls 6, Roseau 0


CLASS 1A

Section 2

• ML/GHEC/T 2, Sleepy Eye 1

• New Ulm Cathedral 5, Minn. Valley Lutheran 2

• Springfield 11, Mankato Loyola 2

Section 3

• Adrian/Ellsworth 2, Murray Co. Central 0

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 5, Yellow Medicine East 0

Section 4

• Mayer Lutheran 10, Lester Prairie 0

• New Life Academy 11, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 9

Section 5

• Mille Lacs 3, Braham 2

• Ogilvie 11, Pine River-Backus 0

• Sebeka 13, Nevis 0

Section 6

• Parkers Prairie 11, Brandon-Evansville 1

Section 7

• Deer River 7, Chisholm 4

• South Ridge 10, Ely 0

Section 8

• Blackduck 7, Bagley 2

• Fosston 14, Blackduck 1

• Fosston 11, Mahnomen/Waubun 1

• Mahnomen/Waubun 5, Bagley 4

GOLF • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Section 4 • first round

At Goodrich G.C.

• Mahtomedi 334, White Bear Lake 344, Stillwater 355, Cretin-Derham Hall 363, St. Paul Highland Park 416, North St. Paul 462, St. Paul Johnson 570. Individual leader: Lily Vincelli, Cretin-Derham Hall, 75.


CLASS 1A

Section 2

At North Links G.C.

• Sleepy Eye United 443, Alden-Conger 476, New Ulm Cathedral 490, Mountain Lake 498, Madelia 528. Medalist: Sam Price, Sleepy Eye United, 93.

lacrosse • BOYS

SECTION 1

• Northfield 8, Owatonna 7

SECTION 2

• Buffalo 14, Chaska 12

• Chanhassen 23, Waconia 4

• Minnetonka 27, Mound Westonka 4

• Orono 13, Delano/Rockford 5

SECTION 3

• Eagan 19, Hastings 4

• East Ridge 17, Park of C.G. 2

• Woodbury 18, TrIMAC 4

SECTION 5

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 22, Breck 0

SECTION 6

• Bloomington Jefferson 11, Shakopee 6

• Eden Prairie 13, Rosemount 3

• Edina 9, Eastview/Eagan 7

• Prior Lake 14, Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 0

SECTION 7

• Andover 12, Anoka 6

• Centennial 16, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 8

• Champlin Park 15, Hermantown/Proctor 3

• Duluth 9, Blaine 6

lacrosse • GIRLS

SECTION 2

• Chanhassen 15, Chaska 9

• Eden Prairie 21, Holy Family 3

• Minnetonka 18, Hutchinson 0

• Orono 18, Delano/Rockford 8

SECTION 3

• Cretin-Derham Hall 17, St. Croix Prep 4

• East Ridge 24, Visitation 1

• Park of C.G. 15, St. Paul/Two Rivers 5

• Woodbury 12, Simley 11

SECTION 5

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 19, Rogers 5

• Champlin Park 17, Armstrong/Cooper 1

• Maple Grove 9, Hopkins 6

SECTION 6

• Bloomington Jefferson 15, Shakopee 10

• Edina 17, Holy Angels 6

• Prior Lake 17, Apple Valley 1

• Rosemount 15, Eastview/Eagan 6

SECTION 7

• Andover 13, Duluth 7

• Centennial 17, Duluth Marshall 5

• Chisago Lakes 15, Spring Lake Park 5

• Grand Rapids/Greenway 12, Anoka 6

SOFTball

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • championship

• New Prague 1, Farmington 0

Section 3

• Park of C.G. 6, Rosemount 1

Championship

• Rosemount 9, Park of C.G. 3

Section 4

• Woodbury 7, North St. Paul 5

Section 5 • championship

• Rogers 3, Champlin Park 0

Section 6 • championship

• Eden Prairie 12, Minnetonka 2

Section 7 • championship

• Forest Lake 4, Andover 3

Section 8

• St. Cloud 5, Moorhead 0

Championship

• St. Michael-Albertville 8, St. Cloud 6


CLASS 3A

Section 1 • championship

• Winona 2, Faribault 1

Section 2 • championship

• Mankato East 1, New Ulm 0

Section 3 • championship

• Simley 7, Holy Angels 4

Section 4 • championship

• Cretin-Derham Hall 6, St. Anthony 0

Section 5 • championship

• St. Francis 7, Delano 0

Section 6

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 4, Orono 1

Championship

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 11, Orono 10

Section 7 • championship

• North Branch 3, Grand Rapids 1

Section 8

• Hutchinson 11, Alexandria 5

Championship

• Rocori 3, Hutchinson 0


CLASS 2A

Section 1

• Caledonia 5, Randolph 2

Championship

• Randolph 6, Caledonia 0

Section 2 • championship

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 4, Belle Plaine 3

Section 3 • championship

• Dassel-Cokato 2, Jackson Co. Central 0

Section 4 • championship

• St. Agnes 5, Visitation 3

Section 5 • championship

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 2, Spectrum 1

Section 6

• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Kimball 2

Championship

• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Kimball 2

Section 7 • championship

• Proctor 2, Rush City 0


CLASS 1A

Section 1

• Wabasha-Kellogg 21, Blooming Prairie 1

Championship

• Blooming Prairie 4, Wabasha-Kellogg 1

Section 2

• United South Central 3, New Ulm Cathedral 0

Championship

• New Ulm Cathedral 4, United South Central 0

Section 3

• Wabasso 6, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 5

Championship

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 11, Wabasso 1

Section 4 • championship

• West Lutheran 8, Braham 4

Section 5

• Northome/Kelliher 3, Sebeka 1

Championship

• Northome/Kelliher 3, Sebeka 2

Section 7 • championship

• Moose Lake/Willow River 15, Cherry 0

track and field • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Section 6

• Wayzata 218, Hopkins 188, Edina 181.5, Armstrong 106, St. Louis Park 73, Mpls. Washburn 70.5, Mpls. Southwest 59

Individual state meet qualifiers

• 100: Milkes, Wayzata, 11.02; Johnson, Edina, 11.07; Birden, St. Louis Park, 11.10.

• 100 wheelchair: Allen, Wayzata, 19.45; Hedtke, Wayzata, 22.21.

• 200: Birden 22.18; Milkes 22.19.

• 200 wheelchair: Hedtke 45.34.

• 400: Drake, Edina, 49.27; Eenigenburg, St. Louis Park, 50.45.

• 400 wheelchair: Hedtke 1:21.94.

• 800: Risser, Hopkins, 1:52.67; McMillan, Wayzata, 1:54.40.

• 1,600: Kissell, Wayzata, 4:15.23; Weber, Wayzata, 4:15.35; Scott, Mpls. Southwest, 4:16.00; Haerter, Edina, 4:16.74; Hering, Hopkins, 4:18.28; Just, Mpls. Washburn, 4:18.31.

• 1,600 wheelchair: Allen 4:40.32.

• 110 hurdles: Kaba, Edina, 14.78; Freeman, Armstrong, 15.38.

• 300 hurdles: El-huni, Edina, 40.36; Vaye, Hopkns, 40.93.

• 4x100: Edina (Samuel, Holmberg, Kaba, Johnson), 42.69; Hopkins 43.09.

• 4x200: Edina (Johnson, Kaba, Holmberg, Drake), 1:27.84; Armstrong 1:28.88.

• 4x400: Wayzata (Ney, Milkes, Adams, McMillan), 3:23.18.

• 4x800: Wayzata (Haag, Salatino, Dietrick, McMillan), 8:03.72; St. Louis Park 8:07.09.

• Discus: Coleman, Edina, 153-10; Smith, Wayzata, 150-4.

• Discus wheelchair: Hedtke, Wayzata, 48-3.

• High jump: Rasmussen, Edina, 6-2; Morton, Mpls. Washburn, 6-0.

• Long jump: Harris, Hopkins, 22-2¼; Ngaima, Hopkins, 20-7¼.

track and field • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Section 6

• Wayzata 199, Hopkins 148.5, Armstrong 144, Edina 121.5, Mpls. Washburn 115, Mpls. Southwest 112, St. Louis Park 60

Individual state meet qualifiers

• 100: Anderson, Mpls. Washburn, 12.43; Ruckett, Mpls. Washburn, 12.56.

• 200: Ruckett, 25.23; Bennett, Edina, 25.54; Anderson, 25.70.

• 400: Ruckett, 55.55; Bennett, 56.89; Webster, Mpls. Southwest, 57.50.

• 800: Drevlow, Hopkins, 2:09.70; Link, Wayzata, 2:15.56.

• 1,600: Golomb, Wayzata, 4:56.05; Osanai, Armstrong, 4:56.13; Gullickson, Wayzata, 5:00.36.

• 100 hurdles: Akinyele, Hopkins, 15.83; Knight, St. Louis Park, 16.33.

• 300 hurdles: Haux, Wayzata, 44.19; Angerman, Mpls. Washburn, 45.51.

• 4x100: Armstrong (Floyd, Chiaokhiao-Bowman, Suchy, College), 49.13; Wayzata 49.29.

• 4x200: Wayzata (Haux, Craig, Schaeffel, Senden), 1:43.93; Edina 1:45.41.

• 4x400: Wayzata (Haux, Neitz, Golomb, Gullickson), 3:56.11; Edina 3:59.31.

• 4x800: Wayzata (Malherek-Osorio, Link, Kleyman, Neitz), 9:38.17; St. Louis Park 9:46.24.

• Pole vault: Speers, Hopkins, 10-5; Hoversten, Wayzata, 10-2.

• Shot put: Kelzenberg, Wayzata, 41-5; Mack, Armstrong, 35-11.

• Triple jump: Anderson, 36-3; Schoenke, Mpls. Southwest, 35-9½.