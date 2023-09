Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Luis Medina, Oakland

The righthander ended his rookie season with perhaps his best start, giving up one run on three hits over six innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Times Willi Castro has reached base during his past eight plate appearances.

19 Consecutive games in which Edouard Julien has reached base.

34-34 The Twins' record in day games this season.