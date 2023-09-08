thursday
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
STEVE HOAG INVITE
At Anoka H.S.
• Andover 40, Mpls. South 113, Spring Lake Park 119, Totino-Grace 120, Anoka 130, Mounds View 148, St. Michael-Albertville 151, St. Louis Park 172, Forest Lake 193, Parnassus Prep 203, Irondale 298, St. Agnes 310, Park Center 398, St. Paul Academy 433. Medalist (5k): Aidan Gomes, Andover, 15:50.2.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
STEVE HOAG INVITE
At Anoka H.S.
• A Mounds View 56, Forest Lake 61, St. Michael-Albertville 70, St. Louis Park 107, St. Paul Academy 151, Anoka 173, Minnetonka 174, Andover 183, St. Agnes 241, Parnassus Prep 250, Irondale 305. Medalist (5k): Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake, 17:31.1.
FOOTBALL
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Forest Lake 35, East Ridge 29
• Mounds View 16, White Bear Lake 6
• South St. Paul 32, SPA/MA/B 27
• St. Paul Johnson 40, Mpls. Edison 8
• Stillwater 28, Woodbury 25
MINNESOTA
• New Ulm Cathedral 42, HL-O/Fulda 8
• Pelican Rapids 48, Warroad 0
• Waterville-E-M 16, Cleveland 6
SOCCER • BOYS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 0, Breck 0, tie
• Minnehaha Acad. 6, Mounds Park Acad. 3
• St. Paul Acad. 4, Providence Acad. 1
MCAA
• Legacy Christian 9, North Lakes 0
• United Christian 4, Heritage Christian 3
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 5, Simley 1
• Mahtomedi 5, South St. Paul 0
• St. Thomas Acad. 4, North St. Paul 0
• Two Rivers 1, Tartan 1
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Marg. 1, Bloom. Jefferson 0
• Chanhassen 2, St. Louis Park 0
• Chaska 3, Waconia 0
• New Prague 2, Orono 2, tie
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• South 3, Edison 0
• Washburn 1, Henry 0
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Big Lake 1, Cambridge-Isanti 0
• Princeton 3, Chisago Lakes 1
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 2, Blaine 1
• Armstrong 2, Park Center 2
• Champlin Park 5, Totino-Grace 1
• Elk River 3, Coon Rapids 1
• Maple Grove 1, Centennial 0
• Osseo 2, Andover 1
• Spring Lake Park 3, Rogers 2
SKYLINE
• Cristo Rey Jesuit 4, Trinity 2
• St. Agnes 6, Nova Classical 1
• St. Croix Prep 2, Maranatha Christian 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Prior Lake at Farmington
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 1, Humboldt 0
• Highland Park 1, Como Park 0
• Washington 6, Johnson 1
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-D.H. 7, Forest Lake 2
• East Ridge 2, Roseville 0
• Irondale 1, White Bear Lake 1, tie
• Mounds View 2, Park of C.G. 0
• Stillwater 1, Woodbury 1, tie
TRI-METRO
• Bloom. Kennedy 4, DeLaSalle 2
• Cooper 2, St. Anthony 1
• Fridley 5, Brooklyn Center 1
• Holy Angels 6, Richfield 3
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano 1, Hutchinson/G-SL1
• SW Christian 2, Watertown-Mayer 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Buffalo 2, Monticello 1
• Edina 4, Mpls. Southwest 2
• Mpls. Roosevelt 2, Mound Westonka 1
• Rochester Century 6, Northfield 2
SOCCER • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Minnehaha Acad. 4, Mounds Park Acad. 1
• Providence Acad. 2, St. Paul Acad. 1
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 2, Simley 1
• Mahtomedi 3, South St. Paul 2
• Two Rivers 2, Tartan 1
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Marg. 8, Bloom. Jefferson 0
• Chanhassen 3, St. Louis Park 3, tie
• Chaska 1, Waconia 0
• New Prague 2, Orono 2, tie
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Cambridge-Isanti 2, Big Lake 0
• Chisago Lakes 17, Princeton 0
• North Branch 0, St. Francis 0, tie
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 6, Osseo 1
• Blaine 1, Anoka 0
• Centennial 5, Maple Grove 1
• Elk River 11, Coon Rapids 0
• Spring Lake Park 1, Rogers 0
• Totino-Grace 3, Champlin Park 1
SKYLINE
• St. Agnes 3, Nova Classical 0
• St. Croix Lutheran 5, New Life Acad. 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Prior Lake 1, Farmington 0
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 7, Humboldt 0
• Highland Park 5, Como Park 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-D.H. 1, Forest Lake 0
• East Ridge 3, Roseville 0
• Mounds View 2, Park of C.G. 0
• Woodbury 3, Stillwater 1
TRI-METRO
• Armstrong/Cooper 0, St. Anthony 0, tie
• DeLaSalle 3, Bloom. Kennedy 0
• Holy Angels 11, Richfield 0
• Visitation 5, Fridley 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano 11, Hutchinson/G-SL 0
• Holy Family 11, Rockford 0
• SW Christian 4, Watertown-Mayer 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Buffalo 3, Monticello 1
• Eden Prairie 2, Esko 1
• Edina 10, Mpls. Southwest 0
• Hopkins 15, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
• Jordan 3, Tri-City United 1
• Mpls. Roosevelt 13, North St. Paul 0
• Red Wing 3, Faribault 0
• Roch. Century 1, Northfield 0
• Spectrum 6, LILA 0
• St. Michael-Albertville 6, Moorhead 0
• Trinity 9, Brooklyn Center 0
• Wayzata 3, Eastview 1
• Zimmerman 5, Little Falls 0
SWIMMING • GIRLS
LAKE
• Buffalo 107, Hopkins 77
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Armstrong 97, Andover 89
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Apple Valley 94, Eagan 92
• Prior Lake 99, Farmington 83
• Shakopee 95, Burnsville 65
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 93, Como Park 72
SUBURBAN EAST
• Stillwater 102, East Ridge 82
TENNIS • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Providence Acad. 4, St. Paul Acad. 3
METRO EAST
• Two Rivers 5, Tartan 2
METRO WEST
• Bloom. Jefferson 7, New Prague 0
• Orono 7, Waconia 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 7, Coon Rapids 0
• Maple Grove 7, Champlin Park 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Prior Lake 5, Lakeville North 2
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 7, Johnson 0
• Harding 7, Washington 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Forest Lake 6, Irondale 1
TRI-METRO
• Holy Angels 5, Richfield 2
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Liberty Classical def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Mounds Park Academy def. Breck, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17
MCAA
• United Christian def. Eagle Ridge, 25-14, 25-20, 25-19
• West Lutheran def. Heritage Christian, 25-23, 25-14, 25-18
METRO EAST
• Hastings def. North St. Paul, 25-19, 27-25, 25-20
• Hill-Murray def. Mahtomedi, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-12
• Simley def. South St. Paul, 25-19, 17-25, 25-9, 21-25, 15-9
• Two Rivers def. Tartan, 25-18, 25-20, 26-24
METRO WEST
• Bloom. Jefferson def. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 25-27, 25-17, 24-26, 25-21, 15-11
• Chanhassen def. St. Louis Park, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 25-14
• Chaska def. Waconia, 22-25, 25-14, 25-21, 26-24
• New Prague def. Orono, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• South def. Henry, 25-25-17, 25-15
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Belle Plaine def. Le Sueur-Henderson, 25-15, 25-10, 25-21
• Mayer Lutheran def. Sibley East, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Maple Grove def. Centennial, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20
• Osseo def. Elk River, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18
SKYLINE
• Nova Classical def. Concordia Academy, 22-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-10
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan def. Farmington, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albany def. New London-Spicer, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18
• Annandale def. Becker, 25-16, 25-10, 25-19
• Chisago Lakes def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-9, 25-16, 25-11
• Cloquet def. North Branch, 25-13, 25-24, 25-18
• Duluth East def. St. Francis, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16
• Foley def. Princeton, 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14
• Holy Family def. Blake, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18
• Howard Lake-W-W def. Norwood YA, 25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 25-15
• Maranatha Christian def. Spectrum, 25-6, 25-4, 25-22
• Northfield def. Mankato East, 25-23, 25-12, 25-9
• Park of C.G. def. Rosemount, 25-23, 25-23, 19-25, 25-16
• Rogers def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16
• Sartell def. Monticello, 25-17, 25-17, 19-25, 25-15
• Shakopee def. Minnetonka, 17-25, 26-24, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11
• SW Christian def. Eden Prairie, 25-12, 25-10, 25-20
• St. Croix Falls (Wis.) def. Woodbury, 16-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-6
• Wayzata def. Lakeville South, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18
• White Bear Lake def. St. Paul Central, 10-25, 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 15-6
SUMMARIES
FOOTBALL
Forest Lake 35, East Ridge 29
Forest Lake 0 7 21 7 - 35
East Ridge 7 14 0 8 - 29
E-Frendt 15 pass from Zolnosky (Ryerse kick)
E-Bern 37 pass from Zolnosky (Ryerse kick)
F-Patzer 18 run (Goodwin kick)
E-Bern 1 run (Ryerse kick)
F-Gerrell 26 run (Goodwin kick)
F-Patzer 4 run (Goodwin kick)
F-Olson 35 fumble return (Goodwin kick)
F-Patzer 1 run (Goodwin kick)
E-Frendt 17 pass from Zolnosky (Frendt pass from Zolnosky)
Mounds View 16, White Bear Lake 6
Mounds View 0 0 2 14 - 16
White Bear Lake 6 0 0 0 - 6
W-Arvig 53 int. return (kick failed)
M-Safety
M-Johnson 26 pass from Sampson (Hoiland kick)
M-Arnold 4 run (Hoiland kick)
South St. Paul 32, SPA/MA/B 27
South St. Paul 7 7 0 18 - 32
SPA/MA/B 7 7 13 0 - 27
SMB-Dillon 1 run (Nathanson kick)
SSP-Casarez-McCampbell 1 run (Mendez kick)
SMB-Dillon 1 run (Nathanson kick)
SSP-Casarez-McCampbell 1 run (Mendez kick)
SMB-Dillon 14 run (run failed)
SMB-Dillon 2 run (Nathanson kick)
SSP-Robinson 12 run (kick failed)
SSP-Robinson 12 run (run failed)
SSP-Robinson 18 run (run failed)
Stillwater 28, Woodbury 25
Stillwater 0 7 7 14 - 28
Woodbury 0 3 14 8 - 25
S-Hoheisel 8 pass from Kinsey (Winters kick)
W-FG Cobb-Butler 34
S-Hoheisel 16 pass from Kinsey (Winters kick)
W-Jacobson 87 pass from Bjellos (Cobb-Butler kick)
W-Tisdle 3 run (Cobb-Butler kick)
S-Rosario Matias 21 pass from Kinsey (Winters kick)
S-Schmidt 23 pass from Kinsey (Winters kick)
W-Bjellos 1 run (Tisdle pass from Bjellos)
RANKINGS
SOCCER • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
• Class 3A: 1. Minneapolis Washburn; 2. Wayzata; 3. Edina; 4. Maple Grove; 5. Stillwater; 6. Woodbury; 7. Minnetonka; 8. Eden Prairie; 9. Rochester Mayo; 10. Andover.
• Class 2A: 1. Hill-Murray; 2. Holy Angels; 3. DeLaSalle; 4. Orono; 5. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 6. Mahtomedi; 7. Delano; 8. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 9. Worthington; 10. Mound Westonka.
• Class 1A: 1. Holy Family; 2. Minnehaha Academy; 3. Southwest Christian; 4. Breck; 5. Rochester Lourdes; 6. St. Paul Academy; 7. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 8. Providence Academy; 9. Legacy Christian; 10. St. Cloud Cathedral.
SOCCER • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
• Class 3A: 1. Wayzata; 2. Edina; 3. Woodbury; 4. Stillwater; 5. Minnetonka; 6. Blaine; 7. Andover; 8. Centennial; 9. Lakeville North; 10. (tie) Rosemount and White Bear Lake.
• Class 2A: 1. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 2. Holy Angels; 3. Hill-Murray; 4. Mahtomedi; 5. Totino-Grace; 6. Alexandria; 7. Byron; 8. Cloquet/Carlton; 9. Blake; 10. (tie) Mankato West and Winona.
• Class 1A: 1. Minnehaha Academy; 2. Providence Academy; 3. Southwest Christian; 4. St. Croix Prep; 5. (tie) St. Paul Academy and Watertown-Mayer; 7. Holy Family; 8. Rochester Lourdes; 9. Esko; 10. Breck.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
METROPOLITAN AREA
All games 7 p.m. unless noted
• Alexandria at Monticello
• Annandale at Breck
• Austin at Academy Force
• Belle Plaine at Fairmont
• Bemidji at Cretin-Derham Hall
• Big Lake at Orono
• Blaine at Centennial
• Bloomington Kennedy at Park Center
• Burnsville at Park of Cottage Grove
• Chisago Lakes at Cambridge-Isanti
• Columbia Heights at St. Anthony
• Concordia Acad. at Brooklyn Center, 6 pm
• Cooper at Mpls. Southwest, 6 pm
• Eagan at Rochester Mayo
• Eastview at Roseville
• Edina at Eden Prairie
• Elk River at Brainerd
• Faribault at Northfield
• Hill-Murray at St. Agnes
• Holy Family at Dassel-Cokato
• Hopkins at Buffalo
• Hutchinson at Delano
• Lakeville North at Rosemount
• Lakeville South at Farmington
• Litchfield at St. Cloud Apollo
• Luverne at Jordan
• Mahtomedi at St. Paul Central, 5:30 pm
• Mankato East at Apple Valley
• Mankato West at Andover
• Maple Grove at Champlin Park
• Mayer Luth. at St. Clair/Mankato Loyola
• Medford at Lester Prairie
• Milaca at Glencoe-Silver Lake
• Minnetonka at Wayzata
• Montevideo at Howard Lake-W-W
• Moorhead at Rogers
• Mound Westonka at Winona
• Mpls. Roosevelt at Watertown-Mayer
• Mpls. South at Watertown-Mayer
• New London-Spicer at Foley
• New Prague at Chaska
• North Branch at Rock Ridge
• Osseo at Coon Rapids
• Owatonna at Chanhassen
• Pine Island at Red Wing
• Pipestone Area at Le Sueur-Henderson
• Princeton at DeLaSalle, 6 pm
• Prior Lake at Shakopee
• Providence Academy at Becker
• Rochester Century at Irondale
• Rockford at Pierz
• Rocori at Minneapolis North, 6 pm
• Spectrum at St. Croix Lutheran
• St. Cloud Tech at Bloom. Jefferson
• St. Francis at Spring Lake Park
• St. Michael-Albertville at Anoka
• St.P. Como Park at Mpls. Henry, 5:30 pm
• St. Paul Hard./Humb. at Armstrong
• St. Thomas Academy at Waconia
• Tartan at St. Paul Highland Park, 6 pm
• Totino-Grace at Simley
• Tri-City United at Sibley East
• Two Rivers at Hastings
• Zimmerman at Fridley, 6 pm