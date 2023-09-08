See more of the story

thursday

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

STEVE HOAG INVITE

At Anoka H.S.

• Andover 40, Mpls. South 113, Spring Lake Park 119, Totino-Grace 120, Anoka 130, Mounds View 148, St. Michael-Albertville 151, St. Louis Park 172, Forest Lake 193, Parnassus Prep 203, Irondale 298, St. Agnes 310, Park Center 398, St. Paul Academy 433. Medalist (5k): Aidan Gomes, Andover, 15:50.2.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

STEVE HOAG INVITE

At Anoka H.S.

• A Mounds View 56, Forest Lake 61, St. Michael-Albertville 70, St. Louis Park 107, St. Paul Academy 151, Anoka 173, Minnetonka 174, Andover 183, St. Agnes 241, Parnassus Prep 250, Irondale 305. Medalist (5k): Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake, 17:31.1.

FOOTBALL

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Forest Lake 35, East Ridge 29

• Mounds View 16, White Bear Lake 6

• South St. Paul 32, SPA/MA/B 27

• St. Paul Johnson 40, Mpls. Edison 8

• Stillwater 28, Woodbury 25

MINNESOTA

• New Ulm Cathedral 42, HL-O/Fulda 8

• Pelican Rapids 48, Warroad 0

• Waterville-E-M 16, Cleveland 6

SOCCER • BOYS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake 0, Breck 0, tie

• Minnehaha Acad. 6, Mounds Park Acad. 3

• St. Paul Acad. 4, Providence Acad. 1

MCAA

• Legacy Christian 9, North Lakes 0

• United Christian 4, Heritage Christian 3

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray 5, Simley 1

• Mahtomedi 5, South St. Paul 0

• St. Thomas Acad. 4, North St. Paul 0

• Two Rivers 1, Tartan 1

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Marg. 1, Bloom. Jefferson 0

• Chanhassen 2, St. Louis Park 0

• Chaska 3, Waconia 0

• New Prague 2, Orono 2, tie

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• South 3, Edison 0

• Washburn 1, Henry 0

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Big Lake 1, Cambridge-Isanti 0

• Princeton 3, Chisago Lakes 1

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka 2, Blaine 1

• Armstrong 2, Park Center 2

• Champlin Park 5, Totino-Grace 1

• Elk River 3, Coon Rapids 1

• Maple Grove 1, Centennial 0

• Osseo 2, Andover 1

• Spring Lake Park 3, Rogers 2

SKYLINE

• Cristo Rey Jesuit 4, Trinity 2

• St. Agnes 6, Nova Classical 1

• St. Croix Prep 2, Maranatha Christian 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Prior Lake at Farmington

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 1, Humboldt 0

• Highland Park 1, Como Park 0

• Washington 6, Johnson 1

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-D.H. 7, Forest Lake 2

• East Ridge 2, Roseville 0

• Irondale 1, White Bear Lake 1, tie

• Mounds View 2, Park of C.G. 0

• Stillwater 1, Woodbury 1, tie

TRI-METRO

• Bloom. Kennedy 4, DeLaSalle 2

• Cooper 2, St. Anthony 1

• Fridley 5, Brooklyn Center 1

• Holy Angels 6, Richfield 3

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Delano 1, Hutchinson/G-SL1

• SW Christian 2, Watertown-Mayer 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Buffalo 2, Monticello 1

• Edina 4, Mpls. Southwest 2

• Mpls. Roosevelt 2, Mound Westonka 1

• Rochester Century 6, Northfield 2

SOCCER • GIRLS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Minnehaha Acad. 4, Mounds Park Acad. 1

• Providence Acad. 2, St. Paul Acad. 1

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray 2, Simley 1

• Mahtomedi 3, South St. Paul 2

• Two Rivers 2, Tartan 1

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Marg. 8, Bloom. Jefferson 0

• Chanhassen 3, St. Louis Park 3, tie

• Chaska 1, Waconia 0

• New Prague 2, Orono 2, tie

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Cambridge-Isanti 2, Big Lake 0

• Chisago Lakes 17, Princeton 0

• North Branch 0, St. Francis 0, tie

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 6, Osseo 1

• Blaine 1, Anoka 0

• Centennial 5, Maple Grove 1

• Elk River 11, Coon Rapids 0

• Spring Lake Park 1, Rogers 0

• Totino-Grace 3, Champlin Park 1

SKYLINE

• St. Agnes 3, Nova Classical 0

• St. Croix Lutheran 5, New Life Acad. 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Prior Lake 1, Farmington 0

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 7, Humboldt 0

• Highland Park 5, Como Park 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-D.H. 1, Forest Lake 0

• East Ridge 3, Roseville 0

• Mounds View 2, Park of C.G. 0

• Woodbury 3, Stillwater 1

TRI-METRO

• Armstrong/Cooper 0, St. Anthony 0, tie

• DeLaSalle 3, Bloom. Kennedy 0

• Holy Angels 11, Richfield 0

• Visitation 5, Fridley 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Delano 11, Hutchinson/G-SL 0

• Holy Family 11, Rockford 0

• SW Christian 4, Watertown-Mayer 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Buffalo 3, Monticello 1

• Eden Prairie 2, Esko 1

• Edina 10, Mpls. Southwest 0

• Hopkins 15, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

• Jordan 3, Tri-City United 1

• Mpls. Roosevelt 13, North St. Paul 0

• Red Wing 3, Faribault 0

• Roch. Century 1, Northfield 0

• Spectrum 6, LILA 0

• St. Michael-Albertville 6, Moorhead 0

• Trinity 9, Brooklyn Center 0

• Wayzata 3, Eastview 1

• Zimmerman 5, Little Falls 0

SWIMMING • GIRLS

LAKE

• Buffalo 107, Hopkins 77

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Armstrong 97, Andover 89

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Apple Valley 94, Eagan 92

• Prior Lake 99, Farmington 83

• Shakopee 95, Burnsville 65

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 93, Como Park 72

SUBURBAN EAST

• Stillwater 102, East Ridge 82

TENNIS • GIRLS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Providence Acad. 4, St. Paul Acad. 3

METRO EAST

• Two Rivers 5, Tartan 2

METRO WEST

• Bloom. Jefferson 7, New Prague 0

• Orono 7, Waconia 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Blaine 7, Coon Rapids 0

• Maple Grove 7, Champlin Park 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Prior Lake 5, Lakeville North 2

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 7, Johnson 0

• Harding 7, Washington 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Forest Lake 6, Irondale 1

TRI-METRO

• Holy Angels 5, Richfield 2

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Liberty Classical def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Mounds Park Academy def. Breck, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17

MCAA

• United Christian def. Eagle Ridge, 25-14, 25-20, 25-19

• West Lutheran def. Heritage Christian, 25-23, 25-14, 25-18

METRO EAST

• Hastings def. North St. Paul, 25-19, 27-25, 25-20

• Hill-Murray def. Mahtomedi, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-12

• Simley def. South St. Paul, 25-19, 17-25, 25-9, 21-25, 15-9

• Two Rivers def. Tartan, 25-18, 25-20, 26-24

METRO WEST

• Bloom. Jefferson def. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 25-27, 25-17, 24-26, 25-21, 15-11

• Chanhassen def. St. Louis Park, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 25-14

• Chaska def. Waconia, 22-25, 25-14, 25-21, 26-24

• New Prague def. Orono, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• South def. Henry, 25-25-17, 25-15

MINNESOTA RIVER

• Belle Plaine def. Le Sueur-Henderson, 25-15, 25-10, 25-21

• Mayer Lutheran def. Sibley East, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Maple Grove def. Centennial, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20

• Osseo def. Elk River, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18

SKYLINE

• Nova Classical def. Concordia Academy, 22-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-10

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan def. Farmington, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Albany def. New London-Spicer, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18

• Annandale def. Becker, 25-16, 25-10, 25-19

• Chisago Lakes def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-9, 25-16, 25-11

• Cloquet def. North Branch, 25-13, 25-24, 25-18

• Duluth East def. St. Francis, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16

• Foley def. Princeton, 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14

• Holy Family def. Blake, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18

• Howard Lake-W-W def. Norwood YA, 25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 25-15

• Maranatha Christian def. Spectrum, 25-6, 25-4, 25-22

• Northfield def. Mankato East, 25-23, 25-12, 25-9

• Park of C.G. def. Rosemount, 25-23, 25-23, 19-25, 25-16

• Rogers def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16

• Sartell def. Monticello, 25-17, 25-17, 19-25, 25-15

• Shakopee def. Minnetonka, 17-25, 26-24, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11

• SW Christian def. Eden Prairie, 25-12, 25-10, 25-20

• St. Croix Falls (Wis.) def. Woodbury, 16-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-6

• Wayzata def. Lakeville South, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18

• White Bear Lake def. St. Paul Central, 10-25, 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 15-6

SUMMARIES

FOOTBALL

Forest Lake 35, East Ridge 29

Forest Lake 0 7 21 7 - 35

East Ridge 7 14 0 8 - 29

E-Frendt 15 pass from Zolnosky (Ryerse kick)

E-Bern 37 pass from Zolnosky (Ryerse kick)

F-Patzer 18 run (Goodwin kick)

E-Bern 1 run (Ryerse kick)

F-Gerrell 26 run (Goodwin kick)

F-Patzer 4 run (Goodwin kick)

F-Olson 35 fumble return (Goodwin kick)

F-Patzer 1 run (Goodwin kick)

E-Frendt 17 pass from Zolnosky (Frendt pass from Zolnosky)

Mounds View 16, White Bear Lake 6

Mounds View 0 0 2 14 - 16

White Bear Lake 6 0 0 0 - 6

W-Arvig 53 int. return (kick failed)

M-Safety

M-Johnson 26 pass from Sampson (Hoiland kick)

M-Arnold 4 run (Hoiland kick)

South St. Paul 32, SPA/MA/B 27

South St. Paul 7 7 0 18 - 32

SPA/MA/B 7 7 13 0 - 27

SMB-Dillon 1 run (Nathanson kick)

SSP-Casarez-McCampbell 1 run (Mendez kick)

SMB-Dillon 1 run (Nathanson kick)

SSP-Casarez-McCampbell 1 run (Mendez kick)

SMB-Dillon 14 run (run failed)

SMB-Dillon 2 run (Nathanson kick)

SSP-Robinson 12 run (kick failed)

SSP-Robinson 12 run (run failed)

SSP-Robinson 18 run (run failed)

Stillwater 28, Woodbury 25

Stillwater 0 7 7 14 - 28

Woodbury 0 3 14 8 - 25

S-Hoheisel 8 pass from Kinsey (Winters kick)

W-FG Cobb-Butler 34

S-Hoheisel 16 pass from Kinsey (Winters kick)

W-Jacobson 87 pass from Bjellos (Cobb-Butler kick)

W-Tisdle 3 run (Cobb-Butler kick)

S-Rosario Matias 21 pass from Kinsey (Winters kick)

S-Schmidt 23 pass from Kinsey (Winters kick)

W-Bjellos 1 run (Tisdle pass from Bjellos)

RANKINGS

SOCCER • BOYS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

• Class 3A: 1. Minneapolis Washburn; 2. Wayzata; 3. Edina; 4. Maple Grove; 5. Stillwater; 6. Woodbury; 7. Minnetonka; 8. Eden Prairie; 9. Rochester Mayo; 10. Andover.

• Class 2A: 1. Hill-Murray; 2. Holy Angels; 3. DeLaSalle; 4. Orono; 5. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 6. Mahtomedi; 7. Delano; 8. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 9. Worthington; 10. Mound Westonka.

• Class 1A: 1. Holy Family; 2. Minnehaha Academy; 3. Southwest Christian; 4. Breck; 5. Rochester Lourdes; 6. St. Paul Academy; 7. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 8. Providence Academy; 9. Legacy Christian; 10. St. Cloud Cathedral.

SOCCER • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

• Class 3A: 1. Wayzata; 2. Edina; 3. Woodbury; 4. Stillwater; 5. Minnetonka; 6. Blaine; 7. Andover; 8. Centennial; 9. Lakeville North; 10. (tie) Rosemount and White Bear Lake.

• Class 2A: 1. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 2. Holy Angels; 3. Hill-Murray; 4. Mahtomedi; 5. Totino-Grace; 6. Alexandria; 7. Byron; 8. Cloquet/Carlton; 9. Blake; 10. (tie) Mankato West and Winona.

• Class 1A: 1. Minnehaha Academy; 2. Providence Academy; 3. Southwest Christian; 4. St. Croix Prep; 5. (tie) St. Paul Academy and Watertown-Mayer; 7. Holy Family; 8. Rochester Lourdes; 9. Esko; 10. Breck.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

METROPOLITAN AREA

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

• Alexandria at Monticello

• Annandale at Breck

• Austin at Academy Force

• Belle Plaine at Fairmont

• Bemidji at Cretin-Derham Hall

• Big Lake at Orono

• Blaine at Centennial

• Bloomington Kennedy at Park Center

• Burnsville at Park of Cottage Grove

• Chisago Lakes at Cambridge-Isanti

• Columbia Heights at St. Anthony

• Concordia Acad. at Brooklyn Center, 6 pm

• Cooper at Mpls. Southwest, 6 pm

• Eagan at Rochester Mayo

• Eastview at Roseville

• Edina at Eden Prairie

• Elk River at Brainerd

• Faribault at Northfield

• Hill-Murray at St. Agnes

• Holy Family at Dassel-Cokato

• Hopkins at Buffalo

• Hutchinson at Delano

• Lakeville North at Rosemount

• Lakeville South at Farmington

• Litchfield at St. Cloud Apollo

• Luverne at Jordan

• Mahtomedi at St. Paul Central, 5:30 pm

• Mankato East at Apple Valley

• Mankato West at Andover

• Maple Grove at Champlin Park

• Mayer Luth. at St. Clair/Mankato Loyola

• Medford at Lester Prairie

• Milaca at Glencoe-Silver Lake

• Minnetonka at Wayzata

• Montevideo at Howard Lake-W-W

• Moorhead at Rogers

• Mound Westonka at Winona

• Mpls. Roosevelt at Watertown-Mayer

• Mpls. South at Watertown-Mayer

• New London-Spicer at Foley

• New Prague at Chaska

• North Branch at Rock Ridge

• Osseo at Coon Rapids

• Owatonna at Chanhassen

• Pine Island at Red Wing

• Pipestone Area at Le Sueur-Henderson

• Princeton at DeLaSalle, 6 pm

• Prior Lake at Shakopee

• Providence Academy at Becker

• Rochester Century at Irondale

• Rockford at Pierz

• Rocori at Minneapolis North, 6 pm

• Spectrum at St. Croix Lutheran

• St. Cloud Tech at Bloom. Jefferson

• St. Francis at Spring Lake Park

• St. Michael-Albertville at Anoka

• St.P. Como Park at Mpls. Henry, 5:30 pm

• St. Paul Hard./Humb. at Armstrong

• St. Thomas Academy at Waconia

• Tartan at St. Paul Highland Park, 6 pm

• Totino-Grace at Simley

• Tri-City United at Sibley East

• Two Rivers at Hastings

• Zimmerman at Fridley, 6 pm