THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
CLASS 3A
Section 7 • championship
• Esko 34, Pequot Lakes 14
CLASS 2A
Section 7 • championship
• Moose Lake/WR 13, Barnum 0
CLASS 1A
Section 8 • championship
• Mahnomen/Waubun 16, Ada-Borup 14
9-MAN
Section 4 • championship
• Otter Tail Central 34, Border West 12
Section 5 • championship
• Nevis 38, Ogilvie 0
Section 6 • championship
• Fertile-Beltrami 52, Clearbrook-Gonvick 20
Section 8 • championship
• Goodridge/G-G 34, Stephen-Argyle 6
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Third place
• Woodbury 5, Park of Cottage Grove 1
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Third place
• DeLaSalle 3, St. Cloud Tech 1
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Third place
• St. Cloud Cathedral 1, Holy Family 0
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
CLASS 4A
Section 3 • championship
• Eagan def. East Ridge, 25-22, 25-22, 16-25, 21-25, 16-14
Section 4 • championship
• Stillwater def. Roseville, 18-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 16-14
Section 7 • championship
• Anoka def. Forest Lake, 25-23, 26-24, 25-15
Section 8 • championship
• Rogers def. Bemidji, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18
CLASS 3A
Section 3 • championship
• DeLaSalle def. Visitation, 25-19, 25-22, 16-25, 22-25, 15-13
Section 6 • championship
• Delano def. Northfield, 29-31, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 16-14
Section 7 • championship
• Grand Rapids def. Cloquet, 25-16, 25-22, 27-25
Section 8 • championship
• Detroit Lakes def. Rocori, 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Caledonia def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 21-25, 25-16, 20-25, 27-25, 15-6
• Cannon Falls def. Chatfield, 25-21, 22-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12
Section 2 • championship
• SW Christian def. Waterville-E-M, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16
Section 3 • semifinals
• New London-Spicer def. Paynesville, 25-22, 16-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-12
• Redwood Valley def. Windom, 25-20, 25-16, 25-10
Section 4 • semifinals
• Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-19, 27-29, 25-16, 25-23
• Nova Classical def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-15, 14-25, 25-16, 26-24
Section 5 • semifinals
• Annandale def. Legacy Christian, 26-24, 25-23, 26-24
• Watertown-Mayer def. Howard Lake-W-W, 28-26, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23
Section 6 • semifinals
• Albany def. Melrose, 25-23, 25-15, 28-26
• Pequot Lakes def. Sauk Centre, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14, 22-25, 15-11
Section 8 • semifinals
• Perham def. Hawley, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 15-13
• Wadena-Deer Creek def. East Grand Forks, 25-13, 25-13, 25-21
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Fillmore Central def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-6, 27-25, 20-25, 25-21
• Mabel-Canton def. Alden-Conger, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 15-9
Section 2 • championship
• Mayer Lutheran def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 25-12, 25-13, 25-10
Section 3 • semifinals
• Minneota def. Canby, 22-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-11, 15-13
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. HL-O/Fulda, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18
Section 4 • semifinals
• New Life Academy def. PACT, 25-11, 25-8, 25-4
• West Lutheran def. United Christian, 26-24, 25-12, 25-15
Section 5 • semifinals
• Nevis def. Verndale, 25-14, 25-11, 17-25, 25-21
• Pine River-Backus def. Mille Lacs, 25-10, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23
Section 6 • semifinals
• Underwood def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15
• West Central Area def. Belgrade-B-E, 25-17, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19