THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
METRO MAROON
South Conf All
Woodbury 2-0 3-0
Burnsville 1-0 1-1
East Ridge 1-0 1-2
Eagan 1-1 1-2
Park of Cottage Grove 1-1 1-2
Eastview 0-2 0-3
Hopkins 0-2 0-3
• East Ridge 54, Hopkins 6
• Park of C.G. 43, Eastview 36
• Woodbury 23, Eagan 14
TWIN CITY
Red Conf All
St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 2-0 3-0
Minneapolis Henry 2-0 2-0
Minneapolis South 2-0 2-0
Minneapolis Edison 1-0 1-0
Brooklyn Center 0-2 0-2
Columbia Heights 0-2 0-2
Minneapolis Roosevelt 0-3 0-3
• St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 53, Mpls. Roosevelt 0
MINNESOTA
• Badger-G-MR 36, Lake of the Woods 12
• Luverne 36, Windom 0
• Mahnomen/Waubun 31, Warroad 14
• Parkers Prairie 36, R0seau 14
SUMMARIES
East Ridge 54, Hopkins 6
Hopkins 0 0 0 6 - 6
East Ridge 14 21 19 0 - 54
E-Schwellenbach 4 pass from Zolnosky (Ryerse kick)
E-Walker 1 run (Ryerse kick)
E-Schwellenbach 57 pass from Zolnosky (Ryerse kick)
E-Schwellenbach 52 pass from Zolnosky (Ryerse kick)
E-Flemino 13 pass from Zolnosky (Ryerse kick)
E-Tharaldson 4 pass from Zolnosky (kick failed)
E-Schroeder 15 int. return (kick failed)
E-Walker 16 run (Ryerse kick)
H-Gonzales 8 pass from Caspers (pass failed)
Woodbury 23, Eagan 14
Woodbury 7 3 7 6 - 23
Eagan 7 0 7 0 - 14
W-Jacobson 83 pass from Bjellos (Anderson kick)
E-Tonsager 37 run (Hansen kick)
W-FG Anderson 22
E-Schwamb 49 run (Hansen kick)
W-Frommelt 11 pass from Bjellos (Anderson kick)
W-Bjellos 2 run (kick failed)
SOCCER • BOYS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Liberty Classical 6, Hmong Academy 3
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 1, St. Paul Academy 0
• Minnehaha Academy 3, Breck 1
LAKE
• Edina 4, Hopkins 0
• St. Michael-Alb. 1, Minnetonka 1, tie
MCAA
• Legacy Christian 2, Heritage Christian 1
METRO EAST
• Hastings 2, South St. Paul 0
• Two Rivers 3, Simley 0
METRO WEST
• St. Louis Park 2, Benilde-St. Marg. 1
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Monticello 1, Becker 0
• Princeton 3, Chisago Lakes 0
• St. Francis 6, Cambridge-Isanti 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 1, Totino-Grace 0
• Armstrong 0, Andover 0, tie
• Blaine 2, Coon Rapids 0
• Centennial 3, Elk River 0
• Champlin Park 4, Osseo 1
• Maple Grove 4, Park Center 0
• Spring Lake Park 7, Rogers 0
SKYLINE
• New Life Academy 1, Nova Classical 0
• St. Agnes 2, Maranatha 1
• Trinity 6, Concordia Academy 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Apple Valley 5, Farmington 2
• Eagan 3, Shakopee 1
• Lakeville North 3, Prior Lake 0
• Rosemount 1, Lakeville South 0
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park 2, Washington 0
• Harding 3, Johnson 3, tie
• Highland Park 1, Humboldt 1, tie
TRI-METRO
• Bloomington Kennedy 2, Richfield 1
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano 3, Hutchinson/GSL 2
• Holy Family 12, Rockford/HLWW 1
• Mound Westonka 2, Jordan/Belle Plaine 0
• SW Christian 3, Watertown-Mayer 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Mipls. Washburn 2, St. Paul Central 1
SOCCER • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 1, St. Paul Academy 1, tie
LAKE
• Edina 5, Hopkins 0
• Minnetonka 1, St. Michael-Albertville 0
METRO EAST
• Hastings 2, South St. Paul 1
• Hill-Murray 15, North St. Paul 0
• Two Rivers 2, Simley 0
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Marg. 6, St. Louis Park 1
• Bloomington Jefferson 3, New Prague 0
• Chanhassen 6, Chaska 0
• Waconia 4, Orono 0
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Big Lake 2, North Branch 0
• Chisago Lakes 6, Princeton 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 5, Coon Rapids 0
• Centennial 1, Elk River 0
• Champlin Park 3, Osseo 0
• Spring Lake Park 1, Rogers 0
• Totino-Grace 3, Anoka 0
SKYLINE
• New Life Academy 1, Nova Classical 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Apple Valley 1, Farmington 1, tie
• Lakeville North 2, Prior Lake 0
• Rosemount 2, Lakeville South 0
• Shakopee 2, Eagan 1
ST. PAUL CITY
• Highland Park 6, Humboldt 0
• Johnson 10, Harding 0
• Washington 2, Como Park 1
TRI-METRO
• Bloomington Kennedy 6, Richfield 0
• Holy Angels 1, St. Anthony 0
• Fridley 2, Columbia Heights 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano 9, Hutchinson/GSL 0
• Holy Family 8, Rockford 0
• SW Christian 1, Watertown-Mayer 1, tie
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Buffalo 2, Bemidji 0
• Mounds Park Acad. 3, Hope Acad. 1
• Mpls. Washburn 2, St. Paul Central 0
• St. Cloud Cathedral 1, Zimmerman 1, tie
• Wayzata 3, Andover 2
SWIMMING • GIRLS
LAKE
• Buffalo 99, Eden Prairie 81
METRO EAST
• Hastings 98, Hill-Murray 82
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 98, Park Center 82
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville South 92, Burnsville 70
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 93, Harding 23
• Highland Park/SPA 100, Humb./Wash. 69
TENNIS • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Providence Acad. 7, Minnehaha Acad. 0
LAKE
• Minnetonka 6, Eden Prairie 1
METRO EAST
• Hastings 7, North St. Paul 0
• South St. Paul 5, Simley 2
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Belle Plaine 6, Tri-City United 0
• Maple River 4, LeSueur-Hend. 3
• Sibley East 6, United So. Central 1
MISSISSIPPI 8
• St. Francis 5, Princeton 2
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Armstrong 7, Park Center 0
• Blaine 7, Coon Rapids 0
• Maple Grove 4, Champlin Park 3
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Prior Lake 5, Lakeville North 2
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park 7, Washington 0
• Harding 6, Central 1
• Johnson 5, Humboldt 2
TRI-METRO
• Holy Angels 7, Cooper 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Mound Westonka 5, Jordan 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Eden Prairie 4, Blake 3
VOLLEYBALL
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray def. Simley, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22
• North St. Paul def. South St. Paul, 25-17, 25-13, 25-7
• Mahtomedi def. Two Rivers, 25-14, 27-25, 25-23
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Margaret's def. St. Louis Park, 25-9, 25-15, 25-19
• Chaska def. Chanhassen, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21
• Waconia def. Orono, 25-27, 25-23, 25-12, 25-1
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Belle Plaine def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13
• Mayer Lutheran def. Sibley East, 25-4, 25-12, 25-13
• Tri-City United def. Lester Prairie, 25-23, 25-12, 24-26, 14-25, 15-6
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Monticello def. Princeton, 25-17, 25-9, 25-11
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka def. Andover, 25-10, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17
• Centennial def. Coon Rapids, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13
• Champlin Park def. Blaine, 25-10, 25-12, 25-9
• Elk River def. Park Center, 25-6, 25-10, 25-13
• Rogers def. Armstrong, 25-10, 25-22, 25-12
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Farmington def. Apple Valley, 25-12, 25-9, 25-15
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge def. White Bear Lake, 25-20, 25-9, 25-6
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle def. Brooklyn Center, 25-5, 25-9, 25-10
• Holy Angels def. St. Anthony, 25-15, 25-13, 25-8
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Annandale def. Watertown-Mayer, 27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18
• Delano def. Mound Westonka, 25-13, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19
• Hutchinson def. Holy Family, 25-27, 29-27, 25-20, 20-25, 17-15
• Litchfield def. New London-Spicer, 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 14-25, 15-11
• Rockford def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 16-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-10
• Southwest Christian def. Jordan, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Avail Academy def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-15, 23-25, 28-26, 25-18
• Concordia Academy def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-22, 25-17, 25-13
• Forest Lake def. North Branch, 25-10, 26-24, 25-17
• Northfield def. Mankato East, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11
• Norwood Young America def. St. Peter, 25-18, 25-11, 25-20
• Waseca def. West Lutheran, 24-26, 25-23, 20-25, 25-10, 15-11
MINNESOTA
• Albany def. Pierz, 25-20, 25-17, 25-6
• Alden-Conger def. Madelia, 25-12, 25-10, 25-19
• BOLD def. West Central, 16-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-21, 26-24
• Breckenridge def. Pelican Rapids, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18
• Canby def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-12, 25-12, 25-21
• Carlton def. McGregor, 25-11, 25-12, 25-10
• Detroit Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13
• East Grand Forks def. Red Lake County, 25-14, 25-19, 25-9
• East Ridge def. White Bear Lake, 25-20, 25-9, 25-6
• Esko def. Barnum, 25-11, 25-8, 25-15
• Fillmore Central def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21
• Floodwood def. Silver Bay, 25-14, 25-15, 25-11
• Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Roseau, 23-25, 32-30, 28-26, 25-20
• Grand Meadow def. Houston, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18
• Grand Rapids def. Duluth East, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20
• Hayfield def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19
• Hermantown def. Hibbing, 25-17, 25-14, 25-12
• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Ashby, 25-10, 25-15, 25-9
• Holdingford def. Royalton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19
• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Blooming Prairie, 25-12, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21
• Moorhead def. Bemidji, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20, 27-25
• Nevis def. Pine River-Backus, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-11
• Paynesville def. Maple Lake, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18
• Proctor def. Duluth Marshall, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17
• Rochester Century def. Mankato West, 25-13, 25-11, 26-24
• Schaeffer Academy def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16
• Sioux Falls Christian (S.D.) def. Jackson County Central, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 18-25, 15-11
• Sleepy Eye def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19, 29-27
• Spring Grove def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Renville County West, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13
• Wabasso def. New Ulm Cathedral, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21
• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Menahga, 25-6, 25-12, 25-17
• Willmar def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-15, 25-8, 25-16
• Winona Cotter def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-22, 26-24, 25-21
• Worthington def. Fairmont, 25-12, 25-12, 25-12
WEDNESDAY
TENNIS • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Armstrong 5, Coon Rapids 2