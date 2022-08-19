CANTERBURY PARK THURSDAY'S RESULTS

1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

9 • Hand Pay (Goodwin) 9.80 5.80 3.80

11 • Roses by Liam (Lindsay) 9.40 5.60

5 • Scatamaran (H. Hernandez) 3.40

Time: 1:06.74. Scratched: Notorious Mrsecret, Wild Time. Exacta: 9-11, $36.20. Trifecta: 9-11-5, $60.05. Superfecta: 9-11-5-10, $30.38.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

5 • Skykat (Lopez) 9.60 4.00 3.20

1 • Silly Notion (Lara) 10.60 4.80

3 • Kalliniki (Eikleberry) 2.60

Time: 1:28.86. Exacta: 5-1, $62.30. Trifecta: 5-1-3, $117.10. Superfecta: 5-1-3-2, $54.33. Daily Double: 9-5, $24.60.

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

6 • Birdie Machine (Eikleberry) 4.20 2.40 2.10

5 • Tapit Sam (H. Hernandez) 2.40 2.10

4 • Sweet Analyzer (Carter) 3.20

Time: 1:12.13. Exacta: 6-5, $4.00. Trifecta: 6-5-4, $8.05. Superfecta: 6-5-4-1, $4.54. Pick 3: 9-5-6, $37.80. Daily Double: 5-6, $16.90.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,340.

3 • Souper Fortune (Lopez) 11.80 6.60 4.40

9 • Chicken Truck (Quinonez) 26.40 10.60

6 • Devoted to You (L. Fuentes) 6.60

Time: 1:29.09. Scratched: Hightail Cowboy. Exacta: 3-9, $83.70. Trifecta: 3-9-6, $264.75. Superfecta: 3-9-6-2, $368.87. Pick 3: 5-6-3, $52.40. Pick 4: 9-5-6-3, $365.60. Daily Double: 6-3, $20.50.

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

8 • Sir Sterling (Conning) 33.00 9.60 5.60

5 • Total Surprise (Roman) 3.40 2.60

9 • Protonic and Gin (Wade) 5.20

Time: 1:06.07. Scratched: Prestigiously Wild, Quarantena Bambino. Exacta: 8-5, $50.60. Trifecta: 8-5-9, $253.10. Superfecta: 8-5-9-7, $277.55. Pick 3: 6-3-8, $326.10. Daily Double: 3-8, $247.40.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

2 • Kramden (Quinonez) 37.80 13.60 6.80

7 • Cashanova (Eikleberry) 3.40 4.00

1 • Palace Prince (Wade) 10.40

Time: 1:39.64. Scratched: Bourbon Tan. Exacta: 2-7, $78.10. Trifecta: 2-7-1, $574.50. Superfecta: 2-7-1-11, $1,431.28. Pick 3: 3-8-All, $105.55. Daily Double: 8-2, $248.80.

7 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,810.

8 • Moonshine Moxy (Lindsay) 9.80 5.40 3.60

9 • Impulsus (Wade) 16.40 5.40

4 • House of Targaryen (H. Hernandez) 3.00

Time: 1:20.48. Scratched: She's Xtremely Hot, Give Em Shade. Exacta: 8-9, $59.20. Trifecta: 8-9-4, $89.75. Superfecta: 8-9-4-12, $93.05. Pick 3: 8-2-8, $1,937.05. Daily Double: 2-8, $101.30.

8 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,810.

5 • Ruby's Red Devil (Eikleberry) 11.00 4.20 2.40

4 • New Dice (Wade) 5.40 3.60

9 • Misawa (Bridgmohan) 2.60

Time: 1:06.28. Scratched: Gone a Lil Lu Hu. Exacta: 5-4, $21.40. Trifecta: 5-4-9, $34.35. Superfecta: 5-4-9-6, $45.43. Pick 3: 2-8-5, $240.00. Pick 4: 8-2-8-5, $4,628.30. Pick 5: 3-8-All-8-5, $1,248.80. Daily Double: 8-5, $31.40.

9 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

7 • Eos Saving Interest) 6.60 4.00 3.00

3 • Kowboy Alex (Suarez Ricardo) 6.80 4.80

4 • Caboose on the Loose (Escobedo) 2.60

Time: 0:18.14. Scratched: Karls Dirt Surfin. Exacta: 7-3, $30.90. Trifecta: 7-3-4, $43.45. Superfecta: 7-3-4-6, $59.81. Pick 3: 8-5-7, $47.00. Daily Double: 5-7, $20.20.

10 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,500.

6 • Western Reserve (Quiroz) 16.00 6.20 4.20

5 • Chloes Magic (Alvidrez) 3.80 2.60

1 • Myownersbroke (Goodwin) 3.60

Time: 0:15.94. Exacta: 6-5, $24.20. Trifecta: 6-5-1, $60.95. Superfecta: 6-5-1-3, $33.95. Pick 3: 5-7-6, $94.90. Daily Double: 7-6, $19.20.

11 110 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $20,000.

2 • Relentless Anvil (Quiroz) 15.40 3.20 2.10

5 • Vf Politics N Chicks (Escobedo) 2.40 2.10

6 • Fdd Texas Tea (Harr) 2.10

Time: 0:07.11. Scratched: Fosse. Exacta: 2-5, $14.40. Trifecta: 2-5-6, $7.55. Pick 3: 7-6-2, $81.50. Pick 4: 5-7-6-2, $594.30. Daily Double: 6-2, $54.10.

Total handle: $1,543,524. Live handle: $92.239.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 2-11 (.182). Totals: 143-446 (.321). Lock of the day: 25-42 (.595).