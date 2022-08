CANTERBURY PARK THURSDAY'S RESULTS

1 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $4,000. Purse: $13,920.

4 • Tailorbeswift (Quinonez) 3.20 2.20 —

6 • Elemental (Bridgmohan) 4.20 —

5 • Grand Slam Homerun (Conning) —

Time: 0:58.88. Scratched: Honey Parade, Nip Nap. Exacta: 4-6, $10.00.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

7 • Lock it Down (Roman) 14.60 6.20 4.20

9 • Diggs Won (Conning) 5.20 3.40

3 • Chaplain (Lopez) 3.80

Time: 1:29.88. Scratched: Sleepless Nights, My Diamond Runs. Exacta: 7-9, $35.10. Trifecta: 7-9-3, $67.50. Superfecta: 7-9-3-1, $45.07. Daily Double: 4-5, $1.40. Daily Double: 4-7, $15.00.

3 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

5 • Dareabigdream (Lindsay) 12.40 5.40 3.40

7 • Coach Happy (Valenzuela) 5.00 3.40

1 • Irish Tuff (Quinonez) 4.60

Time: 1:05.68. Exacta: 5-7, $27.00. Trifecta: 5-7-1, $136.50. Superfecta: 5-7-1-2, $120.47. Pick 3: 1/3/4-7-5, $46.80. Daily Double: 7-5, $42.70.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

2 • Chocolateicecream (Eikleberry) 5.80 3.00 2.60

4 • River Rose (Lara) 2.80 2.60

3 • Rocktizway (Lindsay) 10.40

Time: 1:33.95. Exacta: 2-4, $8.10. Trifecta: 2-4-3, $53.70. Superfecta: 2-4-3-5, $70.31. Pick 3: 7-5-2, $114.40. Pick 4: 1/3/4-7-5-2, $189.65. Daily Double: 5-2, $15.20.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

1 • White Lies (Wade) 7.20 3.20 2.40

4 • Cost a Fortune (Harr) 4.00 2.80

5 • Princess Livia (Eikleberry) 2.60

Time: 1:10.56. Exacta: 1-4, $15.70. Trifecta: 1-4-5, $25.45. Superfecta: 1-4-5-2, $20.38. Pick 3: 5-2-1, $27.10. Daily Double: 2-1, $13.70.

6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

2 • Sierra Hotel (Eikleberry) 5.80 3.40 2.60

4 • Unbroken Song (Valenzuela) 7.60 4.40

6 • Violin Maker (Lara) 2.60

Time: 1:34.45. Scratched: I'm an Eight. Exacta: 2-4, $16.40. Trifecta: 2-4-6, $30.75. Superfecta: 2-4-6-3, $30.61. Pick 3: 2-1-2/7, $22.70. Daily Double: 1-2, $6.00.

7 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

1 • Morrie's Joy (Quinonez) 12.40 4.40 3.60

5 • Morgs World (Eikleberry) 3.40 2.60

10 • Intense Company (Lara) 7.00

Time: 1:38.85. Scratched: She's a Bossy Girl. Exacta: 1-5, $22.20. Trifecta: 1-5-10, $136.75. Superfecta: 1-5-10-9, $101.48. Pick 3: 1-2/7-1, $42.95. Daily Double: 2-1, $19.70.

8 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

4 • Dynamometer (Eikleberry) 3.60 2.80 3.20

2 • Hunter Jumper (Wade) 3.40 2.60

3 • Ll's Classy Dude (Lara) 7.00

Time: 1:20.30. Scratched: Sir Barnabus. Exacta: 4-2, $3.10. Trifecta: 4-2-3, $53.15. Superfecta: 4-2-3-9, $47.34. Pick 3: 2/7-1-4/6, $26.15. Pick 4: 1-2/7-1-4/6, $90.40. Pick 5: 2-1-2/7-1-4/6, $421.45. Daily Double: 1-4, $12.30.

9 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $24,500.

2 • The Minnesota Moon (Escobedo) 4.00 3.00 2.00

4 • Shrimpee (Suarez Ricardo) 3.00 2.00

3 • Myownersbroke (Goodwin) 2.00

Time: 0:18.01. Exacta: 2-4, $14.30. Trifecta: 2-4-3, $47.90. Superfecta: 2-4-3-6, $29.16. Pick 3: 1-4/6-2, $22.70. Daily Double: 4-2, $5.00.

Total handle: $1,455,892. Live handle: $141,790.

Jay Liezau's results: Thursday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 129-381 (.339). Lock of the day: 22-37 (.595).