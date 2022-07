CANTERBURY PARK THURSDAY'S RESULTS

1 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $19,300.

1 • Magic Castle (Quinonez) 2.80 2.10 2.10

4 • Pure Rocket (Lopez) 5.80 3.60

5 • Chicken Truck (Valenzuela) 3.60

Time: 1:10.14. Exacta: 1-4, $9.10. Trifecta: 1-4-5, $13.40. Superfecta: 1-4-5-6, $13.07.

2 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

1 • Candy Wompus (Wade) 13.00 4.60 3.00

4 • Silver Dash (L. Fuentes) 3.40 2.40

6 • Out Run'm (Lopez) 3.40

Time: 1:09.77. Exacta: 1-4, $19.10. Trifecta: 1-4-6, $77.65. Superfecta: 1-4-6-7, $34.58. Daily Double: 1-1, $10.90.

3 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,540.

4 • Merlin's Sister (Lara) 72.80 17.20 6.00

7 • Withherbootson (H. Hernandez) 4.00 2.40

5 • She's Xtremely Hot (Roman) 2.60

Time: 1:38.88. Exacta: 4-7, $158.00. Trifecta: 4-7-5, $336.00. Superfecta: 4-7-5-3, $427.89. Pick 3: 1-1-4, $214.45. Daily Double: 1-4, $129.20.

4 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

9 • That's Not Funny (L. Fuentes) 6.20 3.00 2.40

1 • Angel's Magic (Quinonez) 3.00 2.60

4 • Tahkodha Knight (H. Hernandez) 6.60

Time: 1:35.89. Scratched: Pirate Bird. Exacta: 9-1, $6.90. Trifecta: 9-1-4, $22.85. Superfecta: 9-1-4-11, $17.62. Pick 3: 1-4-8/9, $380.05. Pick 4: 1-1-4-8/9, $1,831.15. Daily Double: 4-9, $367.40.

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

3 • All Sing Baby (Arroyo) 94.20 39.60 6.80

7 • Exodus and Hope (Harr) 5.20 2.60

5 • Rosehill Road (Canchari) 2.60

Time: 1:06.98. Scratched: Lock It Down, Lake Lady. Exacta: 3-7, $544.80. Trifecta: 3-7-5, $723.45. Superfecta: 3-7-5-1, $514.50. Pick 3: All-8/9-3, $57.65. Pick 3: 4-ALL-3, $57.65. Pick 3: 4-8/9-ALL, $57.65. Daily Double: 9-3, $75.80.

6 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

8 • Feeding Frenzy (Bridgmohan) 33.00 9.00 7.40

4 • Loring Park (L. Fuentes) 3.80 2.60

9 • Bubba Bob (H. Hernandez) 4.60

Time: 1:35.43. Scratched: Color Me Legendary, Runaway Ready. Exacta: 8-4, $54.00. Trifecta: 8-4-9, $151.15. Superfecta: 8-4-9-3, $237.19. Pick 3: 8/9-3-8, $1,022.60. Daily Double: 3-8, $539.30.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,995.

10 • Ray's Angel (Lopez) 6.20 3.80 2.20

7 • Hurt's So Good (Roman) 5.00 3.40

1 • May We All (H. Hernandez) 4.00

Time: 0:55.66. Scratched: P Club. Exacta: 10-7, $13.70. Trifecta: 10-7-1, $50.60. Superfecta: 10-7-1-4, $94.49. Pick 3: 3-8-10/11, $1,599.00. Pick 4: 8/9-3-8-10/11, $6,182.70. Pick 5: 4-8/9-3-8-10/11, $3,226.75. Daily Double: 8-10, $51.00.

8 Canterbury Park Distance Challenge Stakes. 870 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $20,000.

5 • Cold Brewster (Gutierrez) 3.80 2.20 2.10

3 • Faster Than Hasta (Smith) 2.80 2.10

1 • Fastest Leader (Pinon) 2.40

Time: 0:46.41. Exacta: 5-3, $3.20. Trifecta: 5-3-1, $4.40. Superfecta: 5-3-1-6, $4.03. Pick 3: 8-10/11-5, $75.85. Daily Double: 10-5, $7.00.

9 Canterbury Park Distaff Challenge Stakes. 400 yards. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $30,000.

9 • Lynnder 16 (Escobedo) 4.80 3.60 2.80

5 • Apollitical Mogul (Valenzuela) 6.20 3.80

10 • Fdd Princess (Quiroz) 6.00

Time: 0:19.56. Exacta: 9-5, $13.30. Trifecta: 9-5-10, $48.45. Superfecta: 9-5-10-1, $22.27. Pick 3: 10/11-5-9, $12.40. Daily Double: 5-9, $6.00.

10 Bank of America Canterbury Park Championship Stakes. 440 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

1 • Danjer (Smith) 2.10 2.10 2.10

4 • Juice is Loose (Escobedo) 2.60 2.10

3 • Apollitical Hero (Valenzuela) 2.20

Time: 0:21.07. Exacta: 1-4, $2.00. Trifecta: 1-4-3, $1.60. Pick 3: 5-9-1, $3.15. Daily Double: 9-1, $3.00.

11 Bob Morehouse Stakes. 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $35,000.

5 • Jess Rocket Man (Valenzuela) 4.20 2.10 2.10

4 • Dickey Bob (Escobedo) 2.10 2.10

6 • The Minnesota Moon (Gutierrez) 3.40

Time: 0:17.35. Exacta: 5-4, $3.00. Trifecta: 5-4-6, $5.95. Superfecta: 5-4-6-1, $3.58. Pick 3: 9-1-5, $3.55. Pick 4: 5-9-1-5, $9.25. Daily Double: 1-5, $2.80.

Total handle: $1,936,517. Live handle: $141,770.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 2-11 (.182). Totals: 100-302 (.331). Lock of the day: 16-30 (.533).