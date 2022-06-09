1 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $17,500.

4 • The Champs Kid (Valenzuela) 9.60 4.60 2.60

3 • Summer Fireflys (Chirinos) 3.60 2.80

1 • Chocolate Freckles (Wade) 2.40

Time: 0:59.92. Exacta: 4-3, $17.10. Trifecta: 4-3-1, $19.45. Superfecta: 4-3-1-2, $27.63.

2 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000.

2 • Miltontown (I. Hernandez) 6.00 4.20 3.20

5 • Time Heist (Negron) 5.20 3.20

6 • Epic Drama (Valenzuela) 3.80

Time: 1:04.33. Exacta: 2-5, $17.00. Trifecta: 2-5-6, $33.20. Superfecta: 2-5-6-3, $20.63. Daily Double: 4-2, $19.30.

3 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $17,200.

1 • Ima Harley Too (Lara) 11.20 5.40 4.00

5 • Atomic Candy (Negron) 6.40 4.80

6 • Gainer (Wade) 4.20

Time: 1:35.17. Scratched: Hatties Jewel. Exacta: 1-5, $32.10. Trifecta: 1-5-6, $70.00. Superfecta: 1-5-6-2, $43.00. Pick 3: 4-2-1, $68.30. Daily Double: 2-1, $28.60.

4 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

1 • Natural Chill (Canchari) 6.80 3.80 2.40

7 • Ruby's Red Devil (Lopez) 6.80 3.40

5 • Holdentight (Wade) 2.80

Time: 1:05.97. Exacta: 1-7, $20.10. Trifecta: 1-7-5, $33.85. Superfecta: 1-7-5-3, $30.89. Pick 3: 2-1-1, $51.45. Pick 4: 4-2-1-1, $211.25. Daily Double: 1-1, $17.50.

5 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $19,000.

7 • Midnight Current (L. Fuentes) 3.80 2.60 2.40

9 • Jewel Azul (Wade) 4.80 4.40

1 • Foxglove (Quinonez) 3.60

Time: 1:34.44. Exacta: 7-9, $9.40. Trifecta: 7-9-1, $19.45. Superfecta: 7-9-1-5, $21.20. Pick 3: 1-1-7, $23.00. Daily Double: 1-7, $9.90.

6 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

6 • Exxel (Chirinos) 6.00 3.80 2.10

2 • Give Em Heck Beck (Negron) 4.40 2.20

5 • Quantum Leap (L. Fuentes) 2.10

Time: 1:16.37. Scratched: Sisaway. Exacta: 6-2, $9.70. Trifecta: 6-2-5, $6.15. Superfecta: 6-2-5-1, $2.75. Pick 3: 1-7-6, $15.55. Daily Double: 7-6, $7.40.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

2 • Cottoncandymartini (Wade) 5.80 3.00 2.60

3 • Casey's Law (Canchari) 2.60 2.20

1 • Slightly Crafty (Harr) 2.60

Time: 0:56.74. Exacta: 2-3, $6.80. Trifecta: 2-3-1, $10.05. Superfecta: 2-3-1-5, $7.14. Pick 3: 7-6-2, $12.20. Pick 4: 1-7-6-2, $60.70. Pick 5: 1-1-7-6-2, $425.35. Daily Double: 6-2, $9.20.

8 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

7 • Javelina Cantina (Goodwin) 3.00 2.20 2.10

3 • Jess Dash Susie (Smith) 3.20 2.20

2 • Coliseum (Quiroz) 2.20

4 • Zakira (Escobedo) 2.20

Time: 0:13.23. Exacta: 7-3, $4.00. Trifecta: 7-3-2, $3.65. Trifecta: 7-3-4, $3.50. Superfecta: 7-3-4-2, $1.09. Superfecta: 7-3-2-4, $1.61. Pick 3: 6-2-7, $10.70. Daily Double: 2-7, $5.10.

9 330 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $15,840.

3 • Lonely At the Bar Z (Quiroz) 17.20 8.00 —

6 • Wichee Woman (Dominguez) 5.20 —

5 • Hidden Charms (Smith) —

Time: 0:17.49. Scratched: Arion Too, Naughtee Or Nice. Exacta: 3-6, $36.40. Pick 3: 2-7-3, $74.75. Consolation double: 7-2, $1.60. Consolation double: 7-1, $1.60. Daily double: 7-3, $16.50.

Total handle: $931,642. Live handle: $99,523.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 44-116 (.379). Lock of the day: 7-12 (.583).