Park of Cottage Grove overcame an early 14-point deficit to defeat host Eastview 43-36 on Thursday night in high school football.

Running back Derrik Brown Jr. provided the winning points for the Wolfpack (1-2), scoring his fourth touchdown of the game on a screen pass that he took 80 yards with 1 minute, 8 seconds to play. He rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns and caught passes for 161 yards and two more touchdowns.

Brown started the Wolfpack scoring with a 75-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He added a 50-yard touchdown run and two touchdown receptions in the fourth quarter.

Ezra Formaneck led the Lightning (0-3) with three touchdowns. The senior quarterback ran for a 5-yard touchdown and converted the two-point play with 1:30 left to give the Lightning a 36-35 lead. Damon Green ran for two touchdowns to help the Lightning take a 20-6 lead into the second quarter.

The Wolfpack took a 21-20 lead on a touchdown pass from Sam Berrey to Ot Omot with four minutes left in the third quarter.

East Ridge 54, Hopkins 6: Tanner Zolnosky threw five touchdown passes for the Raptors in a victory over the Royals at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Riley Schwellenbach caught three touchdown passes, Deontae Flemino and Jack Tharaldson one each, and Isaac Walker added two touchdown runs. Jacob Schroeder had two interceptions for the Raptors (1-2), including one he returned for a touchdown.

The Royals (0-3) scored their first touchdown of the season on Dylan Caspers' 8-yard pass to Mark Gonzales with 4:54 left in the game.

St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 53, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0: The Knighthawks improved to 3-0, scoring six times on rushing touchdowns, once on a fumble return and once on a punt return.

"It just shows the amount of people that want to compete on our team," said senior quarterback Jorge Irizarry, who ran for his team's first touchdown.

Roosevelt (0-3) has yet to score this season.

Woodbury 23, Eagan 14: George Bjellos passed for two touchdowns and ran for one in the visiting Royals' victory over the Wildcats.

Woodbury, 3-0 and No. 7 in the Metro Top 10, trailed 14-10 against Eagan (1-2) early in the third quarter, before Bjellos threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Liam Frommelt. Bjellos scored on a 2-yard run with 9:30 left in the game. He passed for 253 yards and also threw a touchdown pass to Charlie Jacobson.