If anyone ever asks, Minnesota is the third-coldest state, behind Alaska and North Dakota. We are to winter what Florida is to summer. Between sauna-like heat, rising seas and increasingly supersized hurricanes, I feel the same way about Florida as I do about reality TV, TikTok and sour beer: fun in small doses.

NOAA's National Hurricane Center predicts a record number of hurricanes later this year, and many of them will probably affect the state with the most U.S. landfalls over time — Florida, poking out into the water, just asking for trouble.

Forty-one percent of the 292 landfalling U.S. hurricanes since 1851 have hit Florida. A "maritime heat wave" is underway in the Atlantic; water temperatures are 5 to 8 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than average. Not good.

Expect sticky sun and low 80s Monday, but watch for heavier showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday, with maybe another inch or more of rain. We dry out and cool off later in the week with weekend highs in the 60s north and 70s south. We may go three to four days in a row without rain. I know. Weird, huh?