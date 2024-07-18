I have worked for visionaries. I have worked for pinheads. I prefer the visionaries. One TV news director in the Twin Cities ordered me to lead the newscast because an inch of snow was likely. "You do realize we don't live in Tampa," I tried to reason, but to no avail. Not really breaking news in January.

A TV meteorologist in Phoenix confided that his boss ordered him to stop using the term "hot" in his seven-day forecast. "It alarms tourists" the news director said. Yes, 115 degrees qualifies as "very warm."

In sobering news, more than 300 suspected heat-related deaths are under investigation in the Phoenix area. Minnesota is one of the few states to avoid dreadful heat this summer.

We top 80 Friday with warm sunshine. Most of Saturday looks dry with low 80s, but a few late-day thunderstorms may sprout. A sunny start Sunday gives way to a better chance of (more numerous) storms on Sunday. Unsettled, thundery weather lingers into the middle of next week. No rest for the weather-weary. With any luck, weather won't be leading the news.