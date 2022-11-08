Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (9-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to end its three-game slide when the Thunder take on Milwaukee.

Oklahoma City went 24-58 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Thunder averaged 103.7 points per game last season, 15.0 from the free throw line and 36.3 from deep.

Milwaukee went 51-31 overall a season ago while going 24-17 on the road. The Bucks averaged 115.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.1 last season.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Thunder 108-94 in their last matchup on Nov. 6. Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 25 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 18 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (shoulder).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), A.J. Green: out (nose), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.