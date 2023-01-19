Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe each scored 23 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Indiana Pacers 126-106 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Joe, a reserve, tied a career high with seven made 3-pointers in just 22 minutes.

Lu Dort had 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Kenrich Williams added 12 points and a career-best 10 assists for the Thunder. Oklahoma City shot 50.5% from the field and made 16 of 38 3-pointers.

All four of Oklahoma City's victories during the streak have been by double digits. The Thunder are 7-2 in 2023.

Andrew Nembhard scored 18 points for the Pacers, who lost their fifth straight. Buddy Hield, who entered the night averaging 18 points per contest, scored just three points on 1-for-4 shooting in 19 minutes. Indiana shot 41.5% from the floor.

The Pacers were without guard Tyrese Haliburton. The NBA's assist leader suffered sprains to his left knee and elbow last week and is expected to be out for at least another week.

The Thunder led 58-44 at halftime behind 17 points from Dort. Oklahoma City shot 68% in the period to lead 100-73 heading into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Hield played college basketball at the nearby University of Oklahoma and was cheered when he was announced as a starter. ... Went nearly four minutes without a made field goal at the start of the game. ... Indiana's bench was issued a technical foul in the second quarter. ... C Myles Turner had six blocks.

Thunder: Had 11 assists on 12 baskets in the first quarter and 41 assists on 47 baskets overall. ... Shot 60% in the first quarter to take a 36-20 lead. ... G Josh Giddey fouled out with 16 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in 29 minutes.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Denver on Friday night.

Thunder: At Sacramento on Friday night.

___

___

