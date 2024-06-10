MADRID — Three Valencia fans handed 8-month prison sentences after pleading guilty to racist insults against Vinícius Júnior.
Most Read
-
Sheila E to Paisley Park: 'Shame on U' for turning down unannounced visit
-
'Artful' furnished 1877 townhouse on Minneapolis' Nicollet Island lists for $1.2 million
-
Minnesota Poll: Biden holds narrow lead over Trump, but GOP voters more enthusiastic
-
Ramps to be added to Interstate 35E interchange in northeast metro
-
Gophers land four-star receiver among six commitments