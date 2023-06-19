A father, son and a brother from southern Minnesota have been arrested and charged with a felony and two misdemeanors for their alleged roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kenneth W. Fuller, 44, and his son Caleb K. Fuller, 20, both of Cleveland, Minn., were charged along with Nicholas J. Fuller, 40, of Mapleton. Nicholas Fuller and Kenneth Fuller are brothers.

All three face a felony count of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. They also face misdemeanor counts of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

"Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the news release said.

The men were seen on footage from numerous law enforcement body-worn cameras on the west outdoor plaza of the Capitol during the riot. They were all seen on the plaza resisting police officer movement, the release said.

In one video, as officers repeatedly instructed the crowd to to get back, Kenneth Fuller turned and yelled, "Hey guys, they're getting ready to push! They're getting ready to push, guys!"

As the police line moved forward, using their shields to prod the crowd down the stairs, another video showed Kenneth Fuller bracing his back and right arm against the shields, resisting the move, the release said.

At 4:24 p.m., all three men were seen descending the stairs and then walking back up them to the police line where Nicholas Fuller and Caleb Fuller were seen on footage pushing against police to prevent their forward movement, the release said.

Kenneth Fuller made his initial appearance Friday in Minnesota in front of U.S. Magistrate David T. Schultz and was released on his own recognizance. He did not enter a plea. Attempts to reach Kenneth Fuller or his attorney directly were not successful.

Caleb Fuller and Nicholas Fuller appeared in front of Schultz last Wednesday in Minnesota and were released without monetary bail or entering a plea. Assistant federal public defender Matthew Deates represented the two last week and declined to comment Monday.

All three cases were transferred to the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C..

Nicholas Fuller has prior convictions in state court for theft and disorderly conduct.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in all 50 states in connection with the attack, including more than 350 accused of assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the Justice Department said.